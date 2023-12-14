The Morose Mononokean Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Among the several programs that aim toward the comedy genre is The Morose Mononokean, which is also known as Fukigen na Mononokean in Japanese. The anime isn’t your average comedic farce; it follows the supernatural genre with its emphasis on demons and other supernatural beings.

Regardless, even in its most diminutive form, The Morose Mononokean doesn’t seem frightening; doing so would ruin the show’s comic intent. It was going for a lighthearted, innocent, and humorous tone all at once. Having said that, I don’t think anybody would have any problems enjoying this presentation to the fullest.

The manga series began serialization in September 2013 in Square Enix’s Gangan Online magazine and concluded with the publication of the 18th volume in July 2021. The manga has been digitally published by Crunchyroll Manga, therefore it is available in both Japanese and English.

The Morose Mononokean Season 3 Renewal Status

Since releasing Season 2, the producers have kept fans in the dark about the anime’s future. There have been zero updates on this front in the last two years.

Therefore, the supporters are becoming more impatient for news about season three. The producers of The Morose Mononokean did not decide whether to greenlight or cancel Season 3. Hence, as the producers have yet to comment, the show’s future remains uncertain.

The Morose Mononokean Season 3 Release Date

Season 3 of The Morose Mononokean is, alas, exceedingly improbable. The most important factor is that the manga has already finished. It would be unnecessary for the studio to extend the series for a second season if the original has already ceased producing money because most adaptations are created to promote the underlying material.

However, there is more than enough footage in the studio to do another run. Out of a total of 92 chapters, 55 have been covered in the first two seasons. They have enough material for another season with the remaining chapters.

The Morose Mononokean Story

On the first day of high school, Ashiya became quite sick after being attacked by a fuzzy monster. Though he first seeks Abeno’s assistance to escape the possession, he eventually ends up working for Abeno to settle his debt. Abeno has dedicated his life to helping those in need, and he is an experienced exorcist.

While traveling with them, Ashiya gains insight into the nature of reality and develops a respect for the otherworldly. They form an unbreakable link based on trust and appreciation for one another.

The Morose Mononokean Cast

Hanae Ashiya Voiced by: Yūki Kaji (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)

Voiced by: Yūki Kaji (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English) Haruitsuki Abeno Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Jason Liebrecht (English)

Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Jason Liebrecht (English) Zenko Fujiwara Voiced by: Ayahi Takagaki (Japanese); Dani Chambers (English)

Voiced by: Ayahi Takagaki (Japanese); Dani Chambers (English) Yahiko Voiced by: Ikue Ōtani (Japanese); Brittany Lauda (English)

Voiced by: Ikue Ōtani (Japanese); Brittany Lauda (English) Kora Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa (Japanese); Janelle Lutz (English)

Voiced by: Yōko Hikasa (Japanese); Janelle Lutz (English) Shizuku Voiced by: Chinami Hashimoto (Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft (English)

Voiced by: Chinami Hashimoto (Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft (English) The Legislator Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Josh Grelle (English)

Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Josh Grelle (English) Justice Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Z. Charles Bolton (English)

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Z. Charles Bolton (English) Executive Voiced by: Koji Yusa (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English)

Voiced by: Koji Yusa (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English) Kinako Voiced by: Mika Kanai (Japanese); Kate Bristol (English)

Voiced by: Mika Kanai (Japanese); Kate Bristol (English) Keshi Voiced by: Tomoko Kaneda (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English)

Voiced by: Tomoko Kaneda (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English) Egen Voiced by: Lynn (Japanese); Meli Grant (English)

Voiced by: Lynn (Japanese); Meli Grant (English) Sakae Ashiya Voiced by: Akira Ishida (Japanese); Justin Cook (English)

Voiced by: Akira Ishida (Japanese); Justin Cook (English) Aoi Voiced by: Akemi Okamura (Japanese); Elizabeth Maxwell (English)

Voiced by: Akemi Okamura (Japanese); Elizabeth Maxwell (English) Norito Saga Voiced by: Taku Yashiro (Japanese); Orion Pitts (English)

The Morose Mononokean Season 3: Is there enough source material?

The manga series has been released in sixteen volumes by Kiri Wazawa. The last four or five volumes of the manga have not been adapted by the studio. Then the latter volumes may be used to make the third anime episode.

Even the manga’s unfinished chapters are open to exploration by the creators. The producers have sufficient content for Season 3 of The Morose Mononokean at this time. But now it’s Pierrot Plus’s job to use the rest of the source material to animate the next season.

The Morose Mononokean Season 3: Will it ever happen?

Inquiries about a third season of the anime have been going around for the last two years from fans. The producers have not yet decided to renew the show. In addition, the last two years have seen a fall in anime’s popularity.

On top of that, it is not as popular as other anime shows. That being said, the third season of The Morose Mononokean is very unlikely to launch. A decision on the anime series’ future is likely to be announced soon by its producers.

Conclusion

Season 3 release information has been highly anticipated by fans of the famous anime series The Morose Mononokean. The idea of a new season has sparked a great deal of interest and anticipation, even if no official release date has been revealed. A devoted fan following has grown around the program since its debut, thanks to its distinctive combination of mystical aspects and moving narrative.

The Morose Mononokean has captivated audiences with its fascinating characters and compelling storylines, leaving them yearning for more. The producers are working tirelessly to provide fans with another exciting season of this adored series, so they may take comfort in that knowledge as they wait for news on Season 3.