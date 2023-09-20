The Mistress Runs Away Chapter 49 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

If you are a devotee of the series of manga The Mistress Runs Away, you are anxious to learn what the next 49 chapters have in store.

With a number of unanswered plotlines and cliffhangers, anticipation over the next chapter has reached a new high.

With every new chapter, the reader is left on the verge of his or her perch, anticipating what’s will happen next.

As always, our blog will provide you with the most up-to-date information on this exciting series. In this post, that we will discuss the initial chapter 49 spoilers and unedited scans.

The Mistress Escapes. The first chapter of the forthcoming season for the Romance Manhwa will be Chapter 47.

The story follows a young woman, Rowena Filone, that is attempting to pursue her ambition of becoming a novelist like her uncle.

She discovers that her companion took out multiple loans on behalf of her and has since fled, leaving her to pay the debt.

It turns toward he was returning from the memorial of his fiancee, so their meeting must be considered fated. Rowena was adopted by Killian, who made her his concubine.

The present plot occurs three years shortly after their initial meeting. Rowena and Killain have a strong relationship. The other nobles view her as nothing more than an uncouth woman that seduced the duke.

She acts as though their remarks do not concern her, but she is actually extremely despondent.

She cannot discuss any of this to the Duke because he is notoriously violent if it comes to Rowena. Rowena and her sons Damian and Jeremy are currently missing after their canoe capsized.

Rowena is aware of what happened to Killian five years ago, when she was in The Mistress Runs Away chapter 44. Rachel and Jenock inform Rowena about the monarch and Killian in detail.

Rowena also received a reply to her inquiry from Killian. As soon to be Rowena died, he assured her he would marry another woman.

The Mistress Runs Away Chapter 49 Release Date

Chapter 49 of The Mistress Runs Away will be published on September 26, 2023. Fans for this popular comic book series cannot wait for the next installment of this intriguing plot.

The Mistress Runs Away has plenty of admirers because the plot is engaging and the characters are well-developed.

Mark your calendars for September 26, 2023, and stay tuned for more updates. This is the moment everyone has been anticipating.

The Mistress Runs Away Chapter 49 Trailer

The Mistress Runs Away Chapter 49 Plot

Rowena has been the duke’s concubine since the fateful day that she was saved by the gorgeous Duke Killian Devonshire.

She believes which Killian has grown to adore her over the three years that have passed, but she wants to redeem her debt to him by becoming his equal so that she can stand by his side with pride.

The day he presents another woman as his prospective wife, however, her trust in him is irreparably damaged. Thus, Rowena determines to make some significant adjustments to their relationship.

Rowena, Damian, Rachel, and Jeremy were to go to the ocean so that a portrait could be drawn of them.

Despite his initial skepticism, the portrait artist was mesmerized upon seeing Rowena bathed in moonlight.

The tempest then appeared from nowhere and engulfed the boat in its entirety. Rachel was spared the incident due to her tardiness. They were managed to recover the boat, which was missing components but contained no corpses.

It’s as if they disappeared into thin air. After the occurrence, Killian is devastated. He remained there for the next six months, hoping to find a clue, but nothing ever materialized.

As his Dukal obligations have been pending for some time, he is urged to return to the continent. Killian wonders when Rowena fled away and whether any of it was a ruse or not.

However, his companion assures them that is not the case, as Damian was with her at the time. She would not subject her son to such a perilous experience.

In addition, the portrait artist is back, having completed the portrait. He compares Rowena’s attractiveness with that of a deity.

Rowena is compared to Hermenia, the Goddess of Life, who represents eternal purity, honor, sacrifice, along with the cycle of life.

Afterward, he uncovers the portrait. We don’t see Killain’s portrait, but based on his appearance, we can infer it was an outstanding work of art.

Then we see Rowena within a snowy environment. Her face is reddened from the chill, before we see Damian approaching her on a horse from a distance.

It appears that the mistress has fled this time. We do not currently know where Rowena is or why she went to such great lengths.

It is comprehensible that Killain would pursue her no matter in which she went if she had just fled.

Rachel begins the first section by narrating Rowena’s story about the marquis. Eight years ago, Killian’s fiancee died after falling on a horse, but the circumstances cast doubt on whether it was an accident.