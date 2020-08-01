The Mandalorian, that's why Werner Herzog has no intention of acting

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first season of The Mandalorian proposed a top-notch cast, including a surprising name like the director Werner Herzog, known for his successful documentaries such as Grizzly Man and Cave of Forgotten Dreams. However Herzog recently explained how complicated it is to reconcile the interpreter commitment with his projects.

"I recently acted a lot, but I have to reverse course because it distracts me too much from the important and real things I'm doing" Herzog said.

The filmmaker mainly refers to his commitments as a director, to which he is very fond and which has always taken a long time.

Herzog spoke of his participation in The Mandalorian:"Jon Favreau convinced me to play the client because he knew I would be a convincing villain. I think he has something genuine and he loves my films very much. He said to me 'I want the audience to be able to look at the man he did these movies' " concluded Herzog.

Werner Herzog also talked about his latest film, Fireball, acquired by Apple and which will first pass through the festivals, probably in Toronto and Telluride:"We were lucky because we finished shooting in December and mounted during the health emergency" explained the director.

On Everyeye you will find the review of the first season of The Mandalorian and an in-depth analysis on the documentary of the Star Wars series on Disney +.