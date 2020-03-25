The Mandalorian, Michael Biehn File for Season 2

Share it:

The success of ‘The Mandalorian’, The great adventure series with which Jon Favreau has released the universe of Star wars in Disney +It has been surprising. As the platform prepares its second season, and Internet users collect all the relevant information (and merchandising) about Baby YodaWe enthusiasts of this unexpectedly brilliant format pray to the maker that Favreau, along with Rick Famuyiwa, Christopher Yost, Dave Filoni and filmmakers of the stature of Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard Y Taika Waititi, again have enough freedom to surprise us again with the most rewarding space western in decades.

And is that ‘The Mandalorian’, The first major live-action series of Star warshas been all that the George Lucas from 'Star Wars’(1977) could wish. Its fast, determined and fun chapters have made us live eight adventures crossing genres and references without ever abandoning the essence of the saga. From Akira Kurosawa to John Carpenter, going by Kazuo Koike or Sergio Leone, the misadventures of I send they have been much more than a viral Internet phenomenon starring (let it be said) the most adorable creature in contemporary audiovisuals.

Luckily for everyone, the experience could even get better. After applauding the signing of Rosario Dawson like great Ahsoka Tano, a character who has proven his worth during the seven seasons of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, Today we learn (via Slash Film) of a new stellar signing: Michael Biehn.

Nothing is known about the character he will play but, for the absent-minded, remember that Biehn is nothing but Kyle reese in 'Terminator’(James Cameron, 1984) and Hicks in 'Aliens: The Return’(James Cameron, 1986), in addition to having participated in‘Sad Hill Street Song’And other hits like‘Abyss’(James Cameron, 1989),‘Tombstone: The Legend of Wyatt Earp’(George Pan Cosmatos, 1993),‘The rock’(Michael Bay, 1996) or‘Planet Terror’(Robert Rodriguez, 2007).

Any other details about his participation and the character he will play are unknown, but we know how to recognize good news when we see it.

