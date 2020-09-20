The Mandalorian 2, Ludwig Göransson celebrates Emmy with his son Baby Yoda

After the Academy Award obtained for Joker, the Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson tonight he won his first Emmy Award thanks to his work in the first season of The Mandalorian, which tonight received 7 awards including one for the best soundtrack.

“Thanks to the academy for this award and for all the praise the Mandalorian team has received this Emmy season.” Göransson wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for creating this groundbreaking series and for giving me the opportunity to cross genres and break boundaries with this soundtrack. Thanks to my team and the talented Los Angeles musicians who brought the music of these two seasons to life. “

Posting a photo from the recording room with her son, who sports an adorable Baby Yoda hat, the composer also revealed that he had completed work on The Mandalorian 2: “Today I finished recording the last episode of Season 2, which I can’t wait for fans to see. That’s the way.”

Therefore, everything seems ready for the arrival of the new episodes of the series, which will return to Disney + starting next October 30th. Meanwhile, further confirmation has emerged about Boba Fett’s return.

Göransson, we recall, recently also signed the soundtrack of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.