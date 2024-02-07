The foolish angel dances with the devil season 2 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

You’ve probably seen clips and shorts regarding this anime on Instagram and YouTube. In this anime, too, two very different people fall in love, which causes a lot of trouble, drama, and fights.

This time, the angel or the devil meet at high school. You can read more about the anime The Foolish Angel Dances of the Devil (oroka na Tenshi wa Akuma to Odoru) in this article. It will make you feel like you love and hate someone else.

What we believe will occur in Season 2 of this anime, the number of episodes it will consist of, and if there will be a second season are all in this article. We will additionally speak about technical things like which firms are making the series and when the translated version will be available. Finally, we will give you ratings and reviews to help you choose if it anime was right for you.

The foolish angel dances with the devil season 2 : release date

We still don’t have an official date for when Season 2 of the film The Foolish Angel Dances starring the Devil will be made and when it’ll become available. Before making strategies for the second season, the animation company is putting all of its attention on making Season 1 episodes. The first season will be out on January 9, 2024, a Tuesday. That says we might not know for definite when the second season will begin until the conclusion of 2024.

The foolish angel dances with the devil season 2 : Cast

Taku Yashiro, Yuma Uchida, and Brandon Acosta are the Masatora Akutsu.

Kaede Hondo, Ayane Sakura, Lily Amane, and Lindsay Sheppard

Shūichirō Umeda, Yūya Tanigawa, and Tristan Bonner

Kyle Igneczi, Kensaku Hirota, and Shun’ichi Toki

Nao Tōyama Liz, Rie Kugimiya Shiromura, Kazuhiro Yamaji Joe, Masako Nozawa Chum, and Mayumi Tanaka are the actors.

The foolish angel dances with the devil season 2 : Trailer release

The foolish angel dances with the devil season 2 : Storyline

Someone from hell has moved into a high school and is seeking people to fight with him toward the angels. This is the story. His name is Akutsu Masatora, and he doesn’t have much time left.

He needs to pick the candidates right away because conflict is coming. He sees Lily Amane, a pretty woman who also transferred, as soon he walks into class. He chose to use her beauty to get she’d join his cause because he was attracted to her.

He quickly figures out that he is unable to accomplish it because she’s against the war! She’s a secret angel agent, and her only job was to stop him from getting people to join the army.

They fight each day, but there strict homeroom teacher along with the other kids think it’s more of a joke. Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off. As the story is based on a manga, it will stay the same. There might have some extra information regarding the supporting characters, though.

Telling you that Akutsu as well as Lily shall begin dating in the subsequent season is giving away too much. In the first season, they are quite distinct from each other. These people always think that their friends are better than they are.

It makes Lily believe that Akutsu continues to possess a good heart since he always looks out for her. With Season 2, we’re going to discover more about who they are as people.

It began on January 9, 2024, with the first episode. We met the protagonist, Akutsu, and learned what he does in the first episode. His first day at school was also fun to watch. He walked into the building with an enormous stir as well as met Lily over the first time.

They find out right away that they’re rivals and start fighting, which makes the other person look bad within front of the other students. However, in the middle, they are attracted to each other because Lily is so cute and Akutsu is so sad.

How are things? Lily feels bad about beating Akutsu. They fight each day, yet at times they just hang out. These two people will try to break up because of their crazy acquaintances, their strict teacher, and even fate.

What time will it taking for them to love each other again? All of the first season of the show The Fool Angel Dances alongside the Devil will come out on April 26. Then we’ll know about this.

How do I watch the show?

You may view The Foolish Angel Dances alongside the Devil in a number of ways. Live in Japan? If you have cable TV, you can watch the anime in TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, AT-X, as well as BS TV Tokyo.

If you don’t live in the US and lack cable TV, you can watch the anime in Amazon Prime Video as well as Hulu. For thirty days and seven days, you are able to experience it for free.

You may have to use a VPN to access this anime in Amazon Prime Video. Crunchyroll is the ideal place for viewing this anime, irrespective of where you live. For 14 days, you can use it for free. You can start right away by making an account. Enjoy The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil!