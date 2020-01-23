The Magi left gifts and MEMES under the Christmas tree

Today is the Kings Day, date when children usually receive a gift from Melchior, Gaspar Y Baltazar.

Tradition recalls when the three wise men from the East used the guide as Belen star and they gave gifts like gold, frankincense and myrrh to the baby Jesus, who would be the Messiah, according to the biblical texts.

In addition, on this day, we also eat the Reyes thread, a bread covered with sugar and caramelized fruit, which has some figures of a child inside. Whoever breaks a piece and finds one of these children, must pay tamales by February 2, the day of the Candelaria.

This Monday has not gone unnoticed by social network users, as some decided to do memes and have posted funny phrases about this day.

Envelopes pinches Kings, do not cry on May 10 and the third Sunday of June because there will be no gift either. – Bella (@Marbellex) January 6, 2020

Maybe the Magi hid the love of my life well, because I can't find it. – Damn Summer (@MalditaSummer) January 6, 2020

Sentimental situation: hanging with the socks that the Magi have brought me – Amazed (@esasOtra) January 6, 2020

Ok, it turns out that some graciosilla 😜😝😜 has asked the Wise Men 👑👑👑 for a ugly boyfriend 😔😔😔 and I just woke up 😴😴😴 in a house I don't know 😱😱😱 wrapped in wrapping paper 🎁🎁🎁, who has it been ??? 😑😑😑 – hiro (@HiroLightx) January 6, 2020

