TV Shows

The Magi left gifts and MEMES under the Christmas tree

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

Today is the Kings Day, date when children usually receive a gift from Melchior, Gaspar Y Baltazar.

Tradition recalls when the three wise men from the East used the guide as Belen star and they gave gifts like gold, frankincense and myrrh to the baby Jesus, who would be the Messiah, according to the biblical texts.

In addition, on this day, we also eat the Reyes thread, a bread covered with sugar and caramelized fruit, which has some figures of a child inside. Whoever breaks a piece and finds one of these children, must pay tamales by February 2, the day of the Candelaria.

This Monday has not gone unnoticed by social network users, as some decided to do memes and have posted funny phrases about this day.

It may interest you:

Winners of the Golden Globes, the great winner Joaquin Phoenix

Danna Paola unleashes MEMES by being “possessed” by Lolita Cortés in “La Academia”

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.