The League of Legends PG Nationals Summer Split 2020 final arrives

PG Esports, the first Italian company dedicated to competitive gaming, Tournament Organizer of the European Regional League and of many other national export events, announces that the final of the PG Nationals Summer Split 2020, the most loved League of Legends tournament of Italy, will take place online on Sunday 2 August.

The proverbial showdown, organized with the support of official partners NicNac's, adidas, Logitech G, buddybank, WD Black is Chiquita will be on the PG Esports Twitch channel from 16:30 and will see i Samsung Morning Stars and i Racoon fight to conquer the title of Italian Champions.

In recent months, Campus Party Sparks, Outplayed, Mkers, DayDreamers, YDN Gamers, Cyberground Gaming, Racoon and Samsung Morning Stars, have challenged each other on the League of Legends virtual battlefield to determine who the Peninsula's most talented competitive teams were.

To tick it off, it was Racoon and Samsung Morning Stars that will certainly give a show in a final phase that promises to be crackling and full of surprises. This year the main event of the Summer Split, in fact, will give fans a level of spectacularity never seen before, thanks to various activities that will accompany the public to the decisive clash, which will be carried out according to the best of 5 format.

PG Esports, in fact, has decided once again to raise the bar of fun, including in the panel of the event, in addition to the usual Analyst Desk, full of interviews and insights from the complete caster team and Ettore Van Loon as a special guest, also the "NicNac's Double Crunch Showmatch!". An opportunity not to be missed for the most avid fans, who will be able to witness unprecedented clashes between players of the old guard and the new players: Boomer vs. Zoomer, a challenge in the challenge with no holds barred!

This unprecedented match will feature Blackino, Gine, Cohle, Mistil and Fox for the Zoomers, while Acefos, Demon, DrMatt, Counter Brizz will defend the colors of the Boomer team. Those who fail to follow the event live can follow the live tweeting of PG Esports on your Twitter account with the highlights, many curiosities and unmissable extra content, including the awarding of the MVP of the championship and the Most Original Player by Chiquita, to round off a day that promises to be memorable.

In short, really anyone can enjoy a show that has all the credentials to be unforgettable. For three years now, the main purpose of the League of Legends PG Nationals is to give Italian teams the greatest possible visibility, offering them the opportunity to compete officially at the most prestigious continental competitions signed Riot Games.

PG Esports continues to invest in this national championship in order to give as much support as possible to all the participating teams: a synergy that, over time, is incredibly benefiting the development of the entire export phenomenon in our country.

With more than 100 million monthly players who, for over ten years, have been meeting online to compete against each other, League of Legends has been the phenomenon that has cleared customs and led exports to global success. The final on August 2 will be yet another demonstration of a sector in turmoil and ready to become even more important in the entertainment field.