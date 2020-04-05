The latest episode of My Hero Academia arrives on VVVVID: Endeavor inflames the finale

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is from 12 October 2019 that airs in Japan fourth season of My Hero Academia. After twenty-four very intense episodes aired in the past six months that have seen Izuku Midoriya and companions face new challenges, we are approaching the season finale consisting of episode 25.

After seeing the top 10 of the Heroes, theepisode 24 of My Hero Academia 4 he had placed an important obstacle in front of Endeavor and Hawks: a flying and also able to speak nomu who explicitly asks to be able to fight with the strongest. Endeavor immediately comes forward while Hawks takes charge of the evacuation.

My Hero Academia 4×25 will focus on this clash and fans can now see it in Italian thanks to VVVVID. In fact, the last episode of season 4 appeared in the portal, subtitled in Italian from a few minutes. Endeavor will obviously give it all, but who will win in the end between the hero number one and the monster generated by the experiments with the All for One?

The anime, although completing the fourth season, will not end here: it has been announced that there will be a season 5 for My Hero Academia, even if there is still no information on the release date in Japan and abroad.