The Last of Us 2: Outbreak Day changes name and purpose for the Coronavirus emergency

With a message shared by its social profiles, Naughty Dog announces that it wants to change the name and “purpose” of Outbreak Day to reflect the changes that have taken place in society after the COVID-19 virus pandemic and to be able to represent the TLOU fan community grown enormous after The Last of Us 2.

The Californian subsidiary of the PlayStation Studios motivates this choice by explaining how “For the past 7 years, September 26 has been our opportunity to celebrate the incredible passion of The Last of Us community. However, thinking about last year’s event and the challenges we all continue to face with COVID- 19, we didn’t feel comfortable continuing to organize this event as ‘Outbreak Day.’ Even though his name and date are rooted in the game’s narrative, September 26 has even greater significance for us than TLOU’s lore. it’s about showing our appreciation for the fans “.

As a result of this decision, the event of September 26 will simply be called The Last of Us Day, that is “a name that not only reflects the world around us, but also the growth of the community after welcoming millions of new players with the release of The Last of Us 2”.

The authors of The Last of Us Part 2 conclude the message by specifying that “We have a lot of exciting things planned and we can’t wait to share them with you in a few days!”. Could this be the prelude to the announcement of the repeatedly rumored multiplayer mode of The Last of Us 2?