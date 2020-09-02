The Last Game: waiting for volume 2, here are the first images of characters and enemies

Share it:

As we anticipated, The Last Game Volume 2 will arrive in November but rest assured because we don’t want to leave you dry for so long … that’s why we decided to offer you the first images of the evolution of characters and enemies.

At the bottom of the news you can see the new design of the good Giuseppe (fully equipped with the “tools of the trade”) and of the Fossa, capable of stand out thanks to its bright shirts… and finally, here is also Marco Mottura! The surprises are not over because in addition you will also find the sketches of two enemies inspired by Blanka from Street Fighter and Pyramid Head from Silent Hill. A tasty appetizer waiting for the comic to be available for everyone, the wait will end as said in November, in the coming weeks we will continue to keep you updated on the processing, on the release date and on promotional activities in view of the launch of the second issue of The Last Game.

The first issue of The Last Game is still available on the Tatai Lab website in Regular and Variant Cover versions with alternative cover, in both cases the price is 14 euros. We advise you to take a look at the Tatai Lab catalog, if you decide to buy other comics together with The Last Game we remind you that shipping costs are free for any order of at least 60 euros.

The Last Game è a work dedicated to all video game fans, without any distinction. Born from an idea of ​​Tatai Lab (publishing house founded by Emanuele Tenderini and Linda Cavallini), the screenplay is the work of Alex Crippa (also known for his collaborations with Sergio Bonelli Editore and screenwriter of DEI and the Green Hell of Tatai Lab). Drawings, artwork, covers and graphics are instead the result of the inspiration of Federico Butticè, already busy with Red Whale on Rainbow comics (Regal Academy Magazine and Juventus Magazine) and author of the design of the characters of various collectibles for newsstands. If you want to deepen the genesis of The Last Game further, we refer you to the video you find at the beginning, enjoy!