The Last Faith: the adventure between Castlevania and Bloodborne presents itself on PC and console

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After collecting more than 230,000 euros on Kickstarter, the authors of Kumi Souls Games package a video to present to the fans of soulslike and metroidvania on PC and console the adventure in pixel art The Last Faith.

Kumi Souls' new intellectual property projects us into one horror dimension about to collapse because of a curse which turned the inhabitants of a once thriving kingdom into a army of demons.

Our task will be to ward off catastrophe by interpreting Eric, one of the last warriors who escaped the curse and called to make a long journey between giant cathedrals, nests of beasts and gothic villages populated by abominations. From an exquisitely playful point of view, the title will be characterized by aample freedom of exploration and for the presence of different weapons and spells to be used in battle, but only after having managed to snatch them from the bosses of the different dungeons that pearls the map in the open world.

By virtue of the success of the fundraising campaign launched on Kickstarter, The Last Faith will see the light in the 2021 on PC and in the triple console edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. To those who love this kind of role-playing experiences in retro sauce, we remember that in 2021 the Gothic roguelike Source of Madness, the scrolling adventure inspired by the works of H.P., is also expected to arrive on PC and console. Lovecraft that the Carry Castle team unveiled at the event Guerrilla Collective in mid-June.