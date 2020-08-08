The impressive image of the interior of the Santiago Bernabéu: without grass and on site to install the retractable floor

Share it:

New images of the work inside the Santiago Bernabéu

Despite the elimination of the Champions League in the hands of Manchester City, nothing stops the works that are carried out in the home of Real Madrid. He Santiago Bernabeu It is one of the most famous stadiums in world football and is currently being remodeled to transform, once the works are completed in October 2002, into one of the sports venues with the greatest visual impact.

In the last hours, new images were released of the modifications that the venue is undergoing, which was inaugurated in December 1947 and which, before the tasks that began almost a year ago, had a capacity for more than 81 thousand spectators. On this occasion, through a publication by the journalist Javier Caireta-Serra, you can see what is the current state of the interior from the Bernabéu.

After the works that were displayed at the beginning of last June, when the playing field was removed, as well as the low tribune on the west side that overlooks Paseo de la Castellana, a space where a cave of more than 30 meters deep to accommodate the new retractable lawn, the main novelty is that the pitch is now completely smoothed. In other words, the spaces left by the work on the stadium floor have already been covered, one of the most relevant changes that the new version of the White House.

A postcard from inside the Santiago Bernabéu (@JavierCaireta)

Beyond that the floor was flattened, in the middle of it, the gray layer has already been installed that will allow the renewed drainage system to be placed in the near future, an installation that will enable the sowing of grass. Another of the works that began on the new floor is that the protective mesh has already been fixed by the specialists: once said folder is displaced by the 105 meters long and 68 long that the field has, it will begin with the sowing of the lawn in the first days of September.

Besides the new floor, still spare parts continue in the stalls area where the cave was established to install the new retractable floor. The sector will soon be covered with new seats, which will improve the spaces in the passageways for fans.

The works outside the Santiago Bernabéu also continue apace. A week ago, the installation of the majestic retractable roof that the venue will have began, which will be part of a futuristic structure that will mark the new facade that the stadium will have located in the heart of the Spanish capital. According to the images released by the newspaper Brand, you can see several cranes doing the installation of the structure where the new roof of the home of the Zinedine Zidane team will run.

This is the floor of the Real Madrid stadium, waiting for the grass to be sown in September (@JavierCaireta)

Pending what will be the restart of the Spanish league competition, set for a month from now, It will be necessary to see if the Santiago Bernabéu will be able to host the matches that the Merengue has to play as a local. In the event that this does not happen, and as has already been shown in the return of football in Spain after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the current champion is expected to play again in the stadium Alfredo Di Stéfano, the field located in the training center that the club has in Valdebebas.

