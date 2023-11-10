The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Adapted from the Japanese manga series of the same name authored and drawn by Koume Fujichika, ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta’ or ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ is a rom-com anime. Komura Kaede, a typical high school student, watches as his love interest, Ai Mie, wears glasses.

He longs to win Mie-san’s friendship and is certain that one day she will notice him. It’s interesting that Ai requires assistance with even the simplest of things since she forgets her glasses one day. Komura eagerly accepts the offer to assist her secret infatuation, and so begins their improbable relationship.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Season 2

Mie-san’s forgetfulness about her spectacles serves to strengthen their relationship, as the two develop affection for one another. Since its world debut in the first week of July 2023, the warm and fuzzy tale of two youngsters finding their way through love has captivated audiences all around the world. After the broadcast of the season 1 finale, viewers must be anxious to discover when the characters they love will be back with more episodes. If you’re wondering the same thing, you’re in luck because we have the answers.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Season 2 Renewal Status

As of this writing, there has been no renewal for Season 2 of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses. If the program continues to perform quite well with viewers, a renewal might be announced in the future.

Before deciding whether or not to renew a program, GoHands considers a number of factors, including the show’s initial viewership and its subsequent viewership decline. There are certain programs that are canceled or renewed with surprising rapidity. Sometimes it takes months for a decision to be made on a show’s future at a Japanese animation company.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses has been well received so far, both by viewers and critics, who have praised the film for its endearing lead couple and occasionally relevant plot points. Some viewers seem to like this anime, but ultimately it will all come down to its attrition rate.

The season one finale leaves a lot of potential for a second season of this anime. The series will likely provide an update on what happens between Mie and Komura throughout the summer. Furthermore, we can see what will finally inspire Komura to disclose his affection for Mie and what her responses to his confession will be.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Season 2 Release Date

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ second season does not yet have an official release date. Fans of the popular Japanese supernatural anime series won’t get any news regarding the show’s continuance of the plot for some time. Fans of the program eagerly await each new season because of the captivating characters, intricate plots, and dramatic atmosphere.

Fans can only guess about the story’s future and the new antagonists the protagonist will face for the time being. The anticipation of viewers increases as the release date for season 2 remains unknown.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Storyline

Kaede Komura, Ai Mie’s coworker, has his eyes only on her. He can’t help but be smitten by her endearing qualities and secretly longs to see her gorgeous eyes peek out from behind her spectacles. But after getting to know Ai for just a few days, Kaede realizes that she is squinting and is missing her spectacles. He still thinks she’s cute despite everything.

Surprisingly, Ai often loses her spectacles. Having bad eyesight, she has difficulties getting up during her day at school. Fortunately, Kaede is eager to lend a hand. Kaede’s affection for Ai deepens as she begins to depend on him. Kaede, too, despite her myopia, evolves into the kind of person Ai had hoped to meet all along.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Cast

Kaede Komura Voiced by: Masahiro Itō

Ai Mie Voiced by: Shion Wakayama

Ren Azuma Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura

Narumi Someya Voiced by: Shino Shimoji

Tomo Yasaka Voiced by: Yūsuke Kobayashi

Asuka Kawato Voiced by: Aya Uchida

Yuika Hibuchi Voiced by: Saki Miyashita

Tokita Voiced by: Kentarō Tone

Maho Tōyama Voiced by: Minori Suzuki

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Season 2 Plot

There are still plenty of chapters in the manga for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses season 2, so fans shouldn’t be too worried about the anime’s renewal status just yet. There have been 11 episodes published thus far in the current first season, adapting 57 chapters of the manga. Up to 64 or 65 chapters might be covered in the last two episodes, leaving roughly 40 chapters to be adapted.

Note that the release of Volume 12, Spring 2024 will mark the conclusion of Koume Fujichika’s manga as a serial in Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. Therefore, there will be more episodes available with which to create a second season of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses. The studio making the anime may make up for any deficiencies in the source material by adding a number of their own sequences.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Season 2 Trailer

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Season 2 has not yet released a trailer. The trailer for Season 1 is provided here, in case you missed it.

Where to watch The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses?

You may watch it on Crunchyroll or any other streaming service. Crunchyroll hosts the program in its original Japanese form as well as various dubbed versions in other languages. Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video all provide the performance in high quality with subtitles so that viewers may enjoy it in the best possible quality.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Rating

It has a 6.8 on IMDb, 7.04 on MyAnimeList, and a 3.8 on Common Sense Media. This sudden drop in popularity shows the conundrum faced by internet users who are watching the show.