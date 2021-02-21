The first results of the ONE PIECE survey are shown: official January ranking

Per celebrate the 1000 chapters of ONE PIECE, an epochal milestone for Eiichiro Oda’s manga, Shueisha and Weekly Shonen Jump have decided to launch a worldwide event. This resulted in a ONE PIECE popularity poll where it was possible to vote for every single character that appeared in the long-running pirate-themed manga.

In the early days of this globally available vote, Roronoa Zoro seemed to be very much loved by fans around the world. Some fans of the world of ONE PIECE, however, have used the possibility of seeing the situation of the ranking of Luffy and his companions day by day. However the official organization has decided to release the official results for January, thus showing what the halfway vote situation is like.

Monkey D. Luffy; Roronoa Zoro; Sanji Vinsmoke; Trafalgar D. Water Law; Portgas D. Ace; Nico Robin; Us; Sabo; Good Hancock; Shanks;

This is the top 10 of the worldwide ONE PIECE popularity survey updated on January 31, 2021. On the official website, which you find in the link to the source, it is also possible to see the ranking by area, i.e. Europe, Asia, Japan, the Middle East and all the others available. We remind you that the ONE PIECE popularity survey will last until the end of February and therefore these results are still partial.

You can vote for your favorite character once a day until February 28, the expiration date of the character popularity poll.