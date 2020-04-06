The first episode of the third season of Kingdom was welcomed by fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was back in 2006 when the first chapter of Kingdom debuted in the magazine Weekly Young Jump. Six years had to pass since that launch to see the series created by Yasuhisa Hara have an animated adaptation. It was 2012 and two years later a second season would also be broadcast to continue what was narrated in the manga.

Although the first two seasons have received many critical especially from a technical and qualitative point of view a animation level, in the following years fans have never stopped hoping for a terrible season. Five years had to pass before we received news on it, or in 2019, when it finally happened announced the release for the spring of the following year.

Yesterday, April 6, the first episode of the new season finally made its debut and, turning on the net, the first impressions would seem very positive by fans. Probably some of these appreciations arise from excitement and euphoria to review, after years, on the small screen their favorite characters, yet the praises that have come for the technical sector and animation, exactly the weak point of the previous two, bodes well all the fans of the series.

Animated by the studio Pierrot, Kingdom it follows the events of two opposing factions and the wars that took place between them in a China of the past. As anticipated, the first season aired in June 2012, while the second season ended in March 2014. In the following years, there was no news on Kigndom until last year, when a surprise was announced. sequel series.

After the release of the premiere, the hype around the series has gone up a lot, especially fans begin to believe that the problems of the previous seasons are finally solved and that this can be the year of definitive consecration. Where it will take us is still early to say, hopefully only lives up to the premises.

What do you think of this series? Do you think they have definitively solved the problems encountered in the first two seasons? Let us know below in the comments.