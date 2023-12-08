The Fire Hunter Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of the popular anime will launch in January 2024, according to the show’s official website, which was updated on Monday, December 4, 2023. The forthcoming season will pick up where the Winter 2023 season left off, continuing the titular television anime series that debuted in January of that year.

While the show aired on WOWOW in Japan, Crunchyroll provided worldwide streaming of the anime with English subtitles alongside the original Japanese. The Fire Hunter, based on the fantasy book series by Rieko Hinata and Akihiro Yamada, will return for a second season of adaptations.

The first four volumes of the novel series were published between December 2018 and September 2020. December 21, 2021, saw the publication of a companion book to the series after its completion.

The Fire Hunter Season 2 Release Date

Many people are looking forward to January 14, 2024, since it is the release date of “The Fire Hunter” Season 2. Season one, which ran from January to March 2023, was a smashing success, and season two will supposedly go on a fascinating adventure with the same classic animation style that fans have come to expect from Hayao Miyazaki.

The Fire Hunter Story

A disaster will alter human physiology in the far future, rendering people physiologically incapable of withstanding even the slightest amount of fire. Humanity fell into disarray until they found a way to power themselves with the blood of evil fireflies. A new industrial boom is stoked by the emergence of the elite Fire Hunters, whose whole mission is to seek down Fire Fiends and collect their blood.

A little girl named Touko from a small town named Touko finds herself in the middle of a feud between a fire deity and a fire hunter when she wanders out into the woods. In his final moments, the Fire Hunter told Touko the name of his dog, Kanata, before succumbing to his terrible wounds while rescuing her.

After being held accountable for the Fire Hunter’s demise, Touko’s village has entrusted her with the responsibility of transporting Kanata and the deceased’s possessions to the capital, where they will be returned to his family. Also driven by a sense of duty, Touko sets out on the perilous and protracted trek to the city.

The Fire Hunter Cast

Touko Voiced by: Misaki Kuno

Koushi Voiced by: Shōya Ishige

Akira Voiced by: Maaya Sakamoto

Kira Voiced by: Saori Hayami

Roroku Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya

Hinako Voiced by: Megumi Yamaguchi

Kun Voiced by: Sachi Kokuryu

Shōzō Voiced by: Chiaki Kobayashi

Kaho Voiced by: Makoto Koichi

Yuoshichi Voiced by: Kenta Miyake

Hibana Voiced by: Kaori Nazuka

Takimi Voiced by: Mamoru Miyano

Haijū Voiced by: Shin-ichiro Miki

Benio Voiced by: Yūko Hara

Hotaru Voiced by: Yume Miyamoto

Sakuroku Voiced by: Shun’ichi Maki

Enzen Voiced by: Yōji Ueda

Hitō Voiced by: Ryūnosuke Watanuki

Hibari Voiced by: Akira Ishida

Yanagi Voiced by: Sayaka Ohara

Kiri Voiced by: Yū Shimamura

Narrator Voiced by: Yoshiko Sakakibara

Yururuho Voiced by: Manaka Iwami

Ruri Matsuri Voiced by: M.A.O

The Fire Hunter Ending

Season 1’s tenth and last episode included Hinako’s trip to the doctor due to her high temperature. Meanwhile, the doctor was taken aback by Kanata’s abrupt and violent demeanor. In any case, the second party preferred that Kanata be treated in a separate room from the first. Kira showed in and found that the doctor was monitoring her health, so she went up to him. However, Hibana also did something out of the ordinary.

Hinako assaulted her after she drugged Kira. It was found that the girl had superhuman speed and power, which was astounding considering her severe illness. Even so, she was on the verge of murdering Hibana before fleeing the scene. But instead of doing so, she abandoned the unconscious woman on the floor.

The scenario altered as Kanata relentlessly pursued Hinako. Touko and Akira’s journey to the Divine Palace, where they encountered Hibari, was the focus of this episode.

After careful consideration, Touko and Akira chose to locate Flickering Flame to thwart the ascent of the Lord of Fire Hunters. Now, in the last stages, Hibana and the two of them engaged in combat. Hinako came to their rescue at that moment.

However, the situation became much more complicated when the fiends emerged in the city. As we witnessed in the last moments, Touko fought off an attacker from the Fiends with Haijuu’s scythe after experiencing an unexpected surge of battle power.

The Fire Hunter Season 2 Plot

Regarding the plot of season two of the program, we don’t have any details at the moment, but the light book has given us a good idea of what to expect. In season 2, we will once again see Touko’s narrative from season 1, and we can only hope that this time, his journey will finally come to a close. We can check out the light book for future updates, but this season will bring new obstacles and the introduction of new characters, among other things.

The Fire Hunter Season 1 Rating

With 7.5 ratings on IMDb and a score of 7.23 on MyAnimeList, the first season of The Fire Hunter has been a smashing success with audiences.

Where to watch The Fire Hunter Season 2?

Just like the first season, we can anticipate getting the second one on the Crunchyroll platform.