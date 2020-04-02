One Punch Man Season 3 release

Share it:

The Anime Series One Punch Man, they are back with Season 3. After getting a huge positive response from Season 1 and 2, they are coming up with One Punch man Season 3. It is a Manga series and fans are anticipated for the upcoming season. But the official release date is not declared yet. As per the news, Season 3 is expected to release at the end of the 2020 or start of 2021.

Manga fans know that they never disappointed, whenever anime adaption season comes. One Punch Man is adapted from the same name Manga Comic Novel. There are lots of Adaption have done in the past but the One Punch Man remains in the best series, which is listed out by Manga.

In Season 3, you will be expected to see Some Heroes Association. There are some counter fights also features in next season. The HQ’s villain will be added in the squad of the Monster Counterparts and then Heroes Association has to counter-attack on these villains. Season 3 will be filled with some interesting fights to catch up with more viewers.

One to one fights are also included. These fights will be played with the S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash. These weird creations of the villains are on the side of the Monster Association. So, get ready to watch the Heroes Association and Monster Association in The One Punch Man Season 3. Something like this was not included in previous seasons.

Many of you are eagerly waiting for the Cast disclosure. Here, one thing is sure that the Protagonist, Our hero will be Saitama. This role continues from season 1, and for the further season making it will be included. On the opposite of this role, Character Garou will get more screen space as compared to previous seasons. One surprise character is also coming, currently, this character is known for human-monster. It might be the anti-monster.

There are lots of talks have done for season release, but the trailer is not released yet, so it is difficult to get the release news of the One Punch Man Season 3. The Channel One Punch TV has released the trailer on their YouTube Channel, where they countdown the date of the season release, which says 295 days from April 2019. So, it might be possible that you will get a new season by May 2020. So, Stay tuned here for the further news of the One Punch Man Season 3. Till than complete both of the previous seasons.

