The Expanse season 5 (Prime Video): release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Season 5 of the excellent The Expanse is now available on Amazon Prime Video. What will happen to the crew of the Rocinante in these new, highly anticipated adventures? Let’s recap everything we know about the rest of the series.

Adapted from the eponymous novels by James SA Corey, The Expanse ( Amazon Prime Video original series ) features the Rocinante crew, caught in a conflict between the powers of Earth, Mars, and the Belt. But that’s not all; a threat of extraterrestrial origin is also lurking.

A worthy heir to series like Battlestar Galactica, the series has built a solid reputation among science fiction fans over the seasons. Yet, it has come a long way! At the end of its third season, Canceled by SyFy, it is saved in 2018 by Amazon, which offers it a fourth season and another in the wake.

The Expanse season 5

With its solid special effects and the richness of its plot, The Expanse deserves our attention in its fifth season. Here is a summary of everything you need to know about it.

What is the release date for season 5?

The Expanse Season 5 broadcast premiered December 16, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. A case that has almost become exceptional in the current pandemic circumstances, the shooting has not suffered any interruption caused by Covid-19. It ended in February 2020, before the studios were forced to close.

What about the diffusion rate?

If you’re one of those people who didn’t enjoy The Boys Season 2 weekly airing, we’ve got some bad news for you. Indeed, Amazon Prime Video will do the same with The Expanse. The first three episodes, then a new episode will be uploaded every Wednesday. The season has 10 parts, and the grand finale will take place on February 3, 2021.

The synopsis:

Many humans leave the solar system in search of a better life in the Habitable Earths beyond the alien ring. After centuries of operating La Ceinture, the consequences are heavy, and the countdown has begun.

For the Rocinante crew and the rulers of the planets and The Belt, the past and the present converge, personal challenges are numerous, such as the universe’s repercussions.

Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to earth to confront his long-buried past. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) tries to save her son from his father’s toxic influence. Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) face Mars’ collapse as they battle a terrorist organization.

Holden (Steven Strait) confronts the consequences of his past with the Protomolecule. As for Drummer (Cara Gee), she struggles to escape who she was. In short, this new season promises to be still busy.

The trailer for the new season:

Here’s a look at the show’s fifth season:

What to expect from The Expanse sequel:

During the recent New York Comic Con online panel, several team members spoke about the goals for this new season. It is thus interesting to note that the screenwriters had only one guideline to weave the common thread of the future plot: “one reaps what one sows.”

We can therefore expect a comeback of the past and its consequences. For showrunners Naren Shankar, it is “the most epic and personal of seasons to date.”

What reassures the fans who had perhaps found the fourth slightly softer than the others. Finally, Dominique Tipper, alias Naomi Nagata, dropped a little bombshell of comparison since she qualified this new season “of Infinity War” of The Expanse, about the Marvel film. An entire program!

Finally, it seems that this season 5 leaves each character struggling with their personal issues. We can therefore expect that the Rocinante crew will be separated for several episodes. However, the Inaros threat is expected to bring them together at one point or another.

With what cast?

Only one actor is missing, David Strathairn, his character (Klaes Ashford) having experienced a tragic fate at the end of season 4. Last June, Cas Anvar, alias pilot Alex Kamal, was the subject of complaints of sexual harassment. An investigation has been opened by Alcon Entertainment, the studio that produces the series, and its findings are not yet known. For now, nothing says that his character will be discarded at the end of season 5.

We, therefore, find Steven Strait as Jim Holden, Anvar case in Alex Kamal, Dominique Tipper in Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatham in Amos Burton, Shohreh Aghdashloo in Chrisjen Avasarala, Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper, Cara Gee in Camina Drummer, Thomas Jane as Joe Miller, Florence Faivre as Julie Mao, and Chad L. Coleman as Colonel Frederick Lucius Johnson.

There are also several new ones. Nadine Nicole will return as Clarissa Mao, and we are curious to see what future the series holds for her. Then, Keon Alexander takes the lead, Marcos Inaros being the spoilsport of the plot to come. Jasai Chase Owens will play Filip Inaros, Marcos and Naomi’s son, who follows in his father’s footsteps.

A season 6 on the program:

When it was acquired, Amazon had signed only two more seasons of The Expanse. This does not mean that it will end at the end of the ten new episodes, however. Eight novels by James SA Corey have been released, and season 5 corresponds to the fifth book, The Nemesis Games.

Knowing that a ninth novel, Leviathan Falls, is due out in 2021, The Expanse still has a lot to say and show. Exactly, it’s very fresh, it has just been released, and it’s not really a surprise: there will indeed be a season 6.

The SVoD platform formalized the news even before the broadcast of the fifth season’s first episodes, scheduled for December 16. Important note: this season 6 will be the last and will therefore conclude the galactic adventures of the Rocinante crew members.

“We are delighted to be able to bring the incredibly loyal and passionate fans the conclusion they deserve for this series,” said Naren Shankar, executive producer and showrunner of the original Prime Video production. Stay tuned for the next update.