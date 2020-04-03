The debate rages among fans: is Yoruichi from Bleach better or Mirko from My Hero Academia?

Share it:

The Internet is that magical place where all fans love and agree. Of course that's not true, in fact we often see "bloody" debates between fans. The last to go viral is the rivalry between two heroines from Bleach and My Hero Academia.

The two characters in question are Yoruichi Shihoin and Mirko (Rumi Usagiyama) two favorite fans who are breaking the world of fan social networks. The diatribe was born following the post of the user gonshairline on his Twitter profile after comparing them. From there the fans of the two factions were unleashed, as you can see at the bottom of the news. The two characters have many points in common, in fact they are both strong and independent women who manage to emerge over the others both for their fighting skills (after all we always talk about two action shonen) and for their charisma and charm. Mirko has already conquered everyone even if he made his debut very recently in the anime and, after all, also in the manga.

Yoruichi, on the other hand, is an immediately focal character for the story of the series Tite Kubo. Just you introduce Ichigo Kurosaki in the Soul Society the first time, by ferrying him into that world and teaching him some fighting techniques. We can't wait to find out what Bleach's new anime adaptation has for us. When closing the news, obviously the ball passes to you. Who do you prefer between the two? Let us know by leaving a comment.