‘The daughter of a thief’ and ‘The days to come’ monopolize the record

The Acadèmia del Cinema Català has celebrated the 12th edition of its awards, the Gaudí Awards, in which ‘The daughter of a thief’, Belén Funes' first film with Eduard and Greta Fernández; Y ‘The days to come’, in which Carlos Marques-Marcet portrays the (real) pregnancy of María Rodríguez Soto and David Verdaguer, they have become the great winners of a night in which greater parity and investment in the audiovisual industry was claimed.
This is how the medal winners:
BEST FILM: ‘The days to come’, by Carlos Marques-Marcet
BEST ADDRESS: Belén Funes, for ‘The daughter of a thief’
BEST ACTRESS: María Rodríguez Soto, for ‘The days to come’
BEST ACTOR: Karra Elejalde, for ‘While the war lasts’
BEST SECONDARY ACTRESS: Laia Marull for ‘Innocence’
BEST SECONDARY ACTOR: Enric Auquer for ‘Who kills iron’
BEST FILM IN NON-CATALAN LANGUAGE: ‘The daughter of a thief’, by Belén Funes
BEST SCREENPLAY: Belén Funes and Marçal Cebrián for ‘The daughter of a thief’
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC: Pau Vallvé, for ‘Life without Sara Amat’
SPECIAL PRIZE OF THE BEST PUBLIC FILM: ‘Seven reasons to flee’, by Gerard Quinto, Esteve Soler and David Torras
BEST EUROPEAN FILM: ‘What burns’, by Oliver Laxe
BEST PRODUCTION DIRECTION: Oriol Maymó for ‘Who kills iron’
BEST DRESS: Rosa Tharrats for ‘Liberté’
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY: Mauro Herce for ‘What burns’
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING: Antoine Mancini, Laurence Abraham and Armande Monteiro for ‘Liberté’
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Mario Campoy, Irene Río and Iñaki Madariaga for ‘The hole’
BEST DOCUMENTARY: ‘The fourth kingdom’, by Adam Aliaga and Àlex Lora
BEST ASSEMBLY: Ana Pfaff, Carlos Marques-Marcet and Òscar de Gispert for ‘The days to come’
BEST SHORT FILM: ‘Suc de síndria’, by Irene Moray
BEST SOUND: Sergio Bürmann and Marc Orts for ‘Pain and glory’
BEST FILM FOR TELEVISION: ‘The cathedral of the sea’, by Jordi Frades
BEST ARTISTIC DIRECTION: Sylvia Steinbrecht, for ‘Elisa and Marcela’
GAUDÍ HONOR 2020 AWARD: Francesc Betriu
