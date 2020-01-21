‘The daughter of a thief’ and ‘The days to come’ monopolize the record

Share it:

The Acadèmia del Cinema Català has celebrated the 12th edition of its awards, the Gaudí Awards, in which ‘The daughter of a thief’, Belén Funes' first film with Eduard and Greta Fernández; Y ‘The days to come’, in which Carlos Marques-Marcet portrays the (real) pregnancy of María Rodríguez Soto and David Verdaguer, they have become the great winners of a night in which greater parity and investment in the audiovisual industry was claimed.

This is how the medal winners:

BEST FILM: ‘The days to come’, by Carlos Marques-Marcet

BEST ADDRESS: Belén Funes, for ‘The daughter of a thief’

BEST ACTRESS: María Rodríguez Soto, for ‘The days to come’

BEST ACTOR: Karra Elejalde, for ‘While the war lasts’

BEST SECONDARY ACTRESS: Laia Marull for ‘Innocence’

BEST SECONDARY ACTOR: Enric Auquer for ‘Who kills iron’

BEST FILM IN NON-CATALAN LANGUAGE: ‘The daughter of a thief’, by Belén Funes

BEST SCREENPLAY: Belén Funes and Marçal Cebrián for ‘The daughter of a thief’

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC: Pau Vallvé, for ‘Life without Sara Amat’

SPECIAL PRIZE OF THE BEST PUBLIC FILM: ‘Seven reasons to flee’, by Gerard Quinto, Esteve Soler and David Torras

BEST EUROPEAN FILM: ‘What burns’, by Oliver Laxe

BEST PRODUCTION DIRECTION: Oriol Maymó for ‘Who kills iron’

BEST DRESS: Rosa Tharrats for ‘Liberté’

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY: Mauro Herce for ‘What burns’

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING: Antoine Mancini, Laurence Abraham and Armande Monteiro for ‘Liberté’

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Mario Campoy, Irene Río and Iñaki Madariaga for ‘The hole’

BEST DOCUMENTARY: ‘The fourth kingdom’, by Adam Aliaga and Àlex Lora

BEST ASSEMBLY: Ana Pfaff, Carlos Marques-Marcet and Òscar de Gispert for ‘The days to come’

BEST SHORT FILM: ‘Suc de síndria’, by Irene Moray

BEST SOUND: Sergio Bürmann and Marc Orts for ‘Pain and glory’

BEST FILM FOR TELEVISION: ‘The cathedral of the sea’, by Jordi Frades

BEST ARTISTIC DIRECTION: Sylvia Steinbrecht, for ‘Elisa and Marcela’

GAUDÍ HONOR 2020 AWARD: Francesc Betriu