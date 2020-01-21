Entertainment

‘The daughter of a thief’ and ‘The days to come’ monopolize the record

January 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
The Acadèmia del Cinema Català has celebrated the 12th edition of its awards, the Gaudí Awards, in which ‘The daughter of a thief’, Belén Funes' first film with Eduard and Greta Fernández; Y ‘The days to come’, in which Carlos Marques-Marcet portrays the (real) pregnancy of María Rodríguez Soto and David Verdaguer, they have become the great winners of a night in which greater parity and investment in the audiovisual industry was claimed.

This is how the medal winners:

BEST FILM: ‘The days to come’, by Carlos Marques-Marcet

BEST ADDRESS: Belén Funes, for ‘The daughter of a thief’

BEST ACTRESS: María Rodríguez Soto, for ‘The days to come’

BEST ACTOR: Karra Elejalde, for ‘While the war lasts’

BEST SECONDARY ACTRESS: Laia Marull for ‘Innocence’

BEST SECONDARY ACTOR: Enric Auquer for ‘Who kills iron’

BEST FILM IN NON-CATALAN LANGUAGE: ‘The daughter of a thief’, by Belén Funes

BEST SCREENPLAY: Belén Funes and Marçal Cebrián for ‘The daughter of a thief’

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC: Pau Vallvé, for ‘Life without Sara Amat’

SPECIAL PRIZE OF THE BEST PUBLIC FILM: ‘Seven reasons to flee’, by Gerard Quinto, Esteve Soler and David Torras

BEST EUROPEAN FILM: ‘What burns’, by Oliver Laxe

BEST PRODUCTION DIRECTION: Oriol Maymó for ‘Who kills iron’

BEST DRESS: Rosa Tharrats for ‘Liberté’

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY: Mauro Herce for ‘What burns’

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING: Antoine Mancini, Laurence Abraham and Armande Monteiro for ‘Liberté’

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Mario Campoy, Irene Río and Iñaki Madariaga for ‘The hole’

BEST DOCUMENTARY: ‘The fourth kingdom’, by Adam Aliaga and Àlex Lora

BEST ASSEMBLY: Ana Pfaff, Carlos Marques-Marcet and Òscar de Gispert for ‘The days to come’

BEST SHORT FILM: ‘Suc de síndria’, by Irene Moray

BEST SOUND: Sergio Bürmann and Marc Orts for ‘Pain and glory’

BEST FILM FOR TELEVISION: ‘The cathedral of the sea’, by Jordi Frades

BEST ARTISTIC DIRECTION: Sylvia Steinbrecht, for ‘Elisa and Marcela’

GAUDÍ HONOR 2020 AWARD: Francesc Betriu

