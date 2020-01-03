Entertainment

The creator of Sword Art Online has also published his greetings for 2020

January 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
The one that just ended has been a year that has been able to offer many good satisfactions to all fans of Sword Art Online thanks to a third season of the series that has been able to conquer the public thanks to the events narrated, a succession of characters and twists that have been able to leave the public on tap.

As you know, the first part of Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld has come to an end, a first half of this last season that has been able to leave everyone in suspense, waiting to find out what the new year will bring. Well, through Twitter, the creator of Sword Art Online, Reki Kawahara, he wanted to thank all his fans for the support they received during 2019 and, more generally, for helping to transform Sword Art Online into what it is today.

Obviously, the occasion was also exploited to wish everyone a good 2020, a message which however was followed by some interesting news. In fact, the man also mentioned what the future of the franchise should be, in particular promising important news for the latest adventure that involved Kirito and his companions, a sign that the release of the second half of production must not be so far away.

We remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our preview of Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld.

