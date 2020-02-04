The controls of wheelchairs used as a joypad thanks to the Xbox Adaptive Controller

Share it:

Xbox Adaptive Controller it never ceases to amaze: this device is proving incredibly versatile and recently the AbleGamers agency has created a device based precisely on this controller to allow wheelchair players to use the controls of the same as a joypad for video games.

AbleGamers and AT Makers have created a small adapter (costing around 30/35 dollars) that allows you to connect the Xbox Adaptive Controller to the dashboard of a wheelchair controls, in this way it is possible to play right through the wheelchair controls, the inputs will in fact be transformed into commands to be sent to the console. The device can be easily connected and disconnected at any time thanks to a quick connection system designed to be accessible even to those with reduced motor skills.

At the moment this peripheral is not for sale but has been custom built for a disabled player, AbleGamers makes it known in any case that will evaluate any requests single for the production of the accessory, with the aim of meeting the needs of the greatest number of people.

Recently Xbox Adaptive Controller was used to play Zelda on Switch, thanks to a small modification it was possible adapt the device to the Nintendo console to allow a very young girl to easily play her favorite game.