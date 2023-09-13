The Continental: From The World Of John Wick Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first official trailer for The Continental, the prequel series that will delve deeper into the hitman’s illicit milieu, has been released.

“This sacred institution exerts power outside your imagination,” Cormac says to Scott in one scene of the trailer.

“Your brother has something that was mine… “If you don’t find him, I’ll bring the full weight of this institution on to you both,” Cormac says.

Fans of the John Wick universe are in for a delight as “The Continental From The World Of John Wick” Season 1 Episode 1 is due to make its debut shortly.

This article will provide the release date, narrative, and cast information for this much-anticipated episode.

The rise in prominence of John Wick shows no signs of abating any time soon. Notably, a fourth film was released in theaters earlier in the year and grossed the highest box office totals for the franchise to date.

Moreover, the powers that be have meticulously read the tea leaves, as evidenced by the upcoming release of two John Wick-branded spinoffs within the next year and a half.

The Continental movie will take location for decades prior to the events of the blockbuster films starring Keanu Reeves.

The film Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, is coming a female assassin that trained at the dance academy featured in John Wick: Chapter 3.

At the focal point of the “John Wick” universe stands the Continental Hotel, a sanctuary for assassins where “business” is forbidden.

Continentals can be found all over the world, managed by individuals such as Sofia Al-Azwar in Casablanca, Shimazu Koji in Osaka, and Julius in Rome.

The one we are most familiar with, however, is located within New York City and is managed by the affable and calculating Winston.

Winston, portrayed by Ian McShane, is a larger-than-life figure within the “John Wick” universe, assisting and opposing the eponymous assassin, portrayed by Keanu Reeves.

“The Continental,” a Peacock-bound prequel series that will investigate Winston’s past, will reveal the answer.

If you want to learn more about this mysterious character and his perilous, opulent hotel, continue reading for everything we know about the “John Wick” follow-up series “The Continental.”

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick Season 1 Release Date

Fans in the United Kingdom can anticipate that The Continental will debut on Prime Video within September 2023, but the exact date has yet to be determined.

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick Season 1 Cast

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott; Woodell portrays the younger version of the character that was portrayed by Ian McShane in the main John Wick films

Mel Gibson as Cormac, who runs the Continental of NY during the 1970s

Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles

Jessica Allain as Lou

Mishel Prada as KD

Nhung Kate as Yen

Ben Robson as Frankie

Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie

Ayomide Adegun as Charon; Adegun portrays the younger version of the character that was portrayed by Lance Reddick in the main John Wick films

Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew

Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator

Ray McKinnon as Jenkins

Adam Shapiro as Lemmy

Mark Musashi as Hansel

Marina Mazepa as Gretel

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick Season 1 Trailer

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick Season 1 Plot

The three-part event will examine the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece for the John Wick universe through the lens and actions of a young Winston Scott as he’s drawn into the hellscape of 1970’s New York City to confront a past he believed he’d left behind.

Winston plots a perilous course through the hotel’s enigmatic underworld in an attempt to acquire the hotel, which is where he will ultimately ascend to the throne.

The series functions as a prequel, documenting Winston’s voyage to becoming the owner of the New York City Continental in the 1970s and examining how he transformed it into a secure refuge for assassins, as seen in the films.

According to an official synopsis, “The three-part incident will investigate the origin of the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece in the John Wick universe by means of the eyes and actions of the young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to confront a past he thought he had left behind.

“In a perilous attempt to seize the hotel, in which he will eventually ascend to the throne, Winston plots a lethal course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld.”

“The Continental According to The World Of John Wick” Season 1 Episode 1 provides a unique insight into the history of The Continental Hotel, a key location in the John Wick franchise.

Young Winston Scott navigates the complicated landscape of 1970s New York City, uncovering a past he believed he had left behind.

Mark your calendars to September 22, 2023, and prepare for an episode replete with action, suspense, and the John Wick universe.

In conclusion, with the upcoming premiere of “The Continental From The globe Of John Wick” Season 1 Episode 1, fans of the John Wick universe can anticipate a thrilling voyage into the origins of The Continental Hotel.

This “John Wick” spin-off series will concentrate on the infamous hotel where assassins spend their leisure, as you might expect from the title.

The miniseries will be set in 1975, a time when New York City was not the pristine tourist destination it is today.

According to the official plot synopsis, we’ll witness him as he “charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

Chad Stahelski promised that the show would delve deeper into the underworld and its diverse inhabitants in terms of Winston’s interactions with them.

In an interview with Fandom, Stahelski stated, “[‘The Continental’] examines the world’s breadth from the perspectives of various characters.”