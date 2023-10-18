The Changeling, a new horror-fantasy series from Apple TV+, will debut that Friday, September 8, 2023 at 12 AM ET. Based on Victor Lavalle’s 2017 horror book of the same name, Kelly Marcel conceived and wrote the scripts for this thriller series. The film stars LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo, Adina Porter as Lillian, and Clark Backo as Emma, and is directed by Melina Matsoukas.

Season 1 of The Changeling will consist of 8 episodes. On September 8, 2023, both episodes will be made available at once for the first time. Every subsequent Friday will see the publication of the remaining six episodes. On October 20, 2023, the last episode of the first season will premiere. Rotten Tomatoes gives a score of 78% to this fantasy drama.

The Changeling Release Date

The Changeling debuted on Apple TV Plus on September 8; the first three episodes of the eight-part drama are accessible now. Each subsequent Friday until October 13 will feature a new episode of The Changeling.

Where to watch The Changeling?

This dramatic offering is limited to Apple TV+. As with all Apple shows, expect plenty of unexpected developments in each episode. using an Apple TV+ subscription, viewers using Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook may access this series.

The Changeling Story

Apollo and Emma’s New York City adventures are chronicled in The Changeling. There, Emma meets a witch who offers her three wishes in exchange for ripping the red tie she’s tied around her hand. On their first date, Emma informed Apollo about the prophecy.

Apollo thought it was all in good fun. Emma gave birth to a healthy baby, and the couple went on to have a happy married life. When Apollo and Emma decide to end their marriage, everything goes downhill from there. After that, both Emma and her kid disappeared, prompting Apollo to start looking for them.

The Changeling Cast

LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo Kagwa

Adina Porter as Lillian Kagwa

Clark Backo as Emma “Emmy” Valentine

Samuel T. Herring as William Wheeler

Alexis Louder as young Lillian Kagwa

Malcolm Barrett as Patrice Green

Elena Hurst as Yurina

Jared Abrahamson as Brian West

Amirah Vann as Kim Valentine

Emy Coligado as Carolotta

Daphne Rubin-Vega as Mrs. Ortiz

Michelle Giroux as Gretta

Karen Giordano as Sheryl

Kim Roberts as Alice

Dennis Andres as Leif

Christine Spang as June

Sonia Dhillon Tully as Dr. Calero

Joris Jarsky as Sam Valentine

The Changeling Ending

Finally, in “The Changeling,” everything culminates in a showdown on North Brother Island. The kidnapper has tracked down the village of his former victims, which Apollo has unwittingly driven to ruin. Cal takes the survivors to a boat that will transport them back to New York after a sequence of explosions almost destroys their village, but not before a weird monster jumps into the ocean and chases them.

Apollo, believing that Emma has gone to Forest Hills to look for their kid, sets sail for fresh York on his own boat to begin a fresh adventure. It’s where William Wheeler lives, and it’s where he allegedly brings infants to feed a powerful ancient entity.

Cal remains behind to give him time, and after impaling a psychotic William with a branch, she jumps over a cliff to avoid being killed by William’s friends. Emma and Apollo finally make it to the forest where they think the demonic beings are holding their kid, and the episode closes on a cliffhanger.

The Changeling Episode Schedule

Episode 01: “First Comes Love” – September 8, 2023

Episode 02: “Then Comes a Baby in a Baby Carriage” – September 8, 2023

Episode 03: “Asterisk – September 8, 2023

Episode 04: “The Wise Ones” – September 15, 2023

Episode 05: “This Woman’s Work” – September 22, 2023

Episode 06: “Aftermath” – September 29, 2023

Episode 07: “Stormy Weather” – October 6, 2023

Episode 08: “Battle of the Island” – October 13, 2023

The Changeling Trailer

Only a month before its Apple TV+ launch, the terrifying world of the Changeling teaser was released. It had elements of magic, fantasy, and horror. Interestingly, the clip first gave off romantic comedy vibes. When Apollo asked Emma out, she repeatedly declined while they were at the library.

She clarified that her refusal to travel to Brazil was the real reason she gave. But in Brazil, she met a wise old lady who granted her three wishes and a bracelet to put on until she saw them realized. Emma and Apollo got together and had a kid, but her desires seemed to have tragic consequences when she vanished shortly after giving birth.