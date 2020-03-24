The casting of Danna Paola for Elite, from Netflix, is viralized in networks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since its inception Danna Paola has managed to maintain an artistic career full of successes and important characters in soap operas and series, such is the case of Lucrecia, from Élite, the Spanish Netflix series that has achieved great fame among the Latin public.

The casting that the Mexican actress and singer performed to earn the role of one of the most important characters in the series has recently been published, which has become one of the favorites of the production's fans.

In the clip of just over a minute long, Danna appears giving the best of herself in the character of Lu and demonstrating her great ability and talent by recreating one of the most popular scenes in the series, where she fights with Nadia, another Of the characters.









Introducing Lu among the characters of the series, the young woman gained many followers who did not know her, without neglecting all those who were already faithful fans of the Spanish pop star.

Elite finally came to light on October 5, 2018 and fascinated Internet users, who began to share the best scenes of the series, which has released two more seasons.

With three seasons and a fourth to be confirmed, Elite is among the favorites of the Latin public by showing concepts associated with teen dramas, progressive themes and other aspects of its clichés.

In addition, various sexual topics are covered and its main theme is the concept of appearances with a plot that hooks you from the first episode.