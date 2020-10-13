The Boys, what happens if Homelander meets the Avengers? Let’s find out together

suppose that Homelander comes face to face with the Avangers, what could happen? To find out, just watch a brilliant video posted on Reddit in which a user shows the consequences of this sensational encounter between the star of the Amazon series The Boys and the superheroes of the MCU.

Taking advantage of the images of the final episode in which Homelander laser kills anyone in front of him, taken from his murderous rampage, and a clip of Avengers: Age of Ultron where the Avengers are reunited at Hawkeye’s home in the Midwest, an incredible cross-over has been created between these two totally different worlds.

Homelander quickly manages to vaporize all of his pseudo-enemies, and once he comes out of the house with his face smeared with blood, he comes face to face with Thanos, the purple titan who made the Avengers suffer so much. What do you think of this incredible video? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, we remind you that Kripke is already working on the third season of The Boys which will see among its protagonists Soldier Boy, the superhero played by star of Supernatural Jensen Ackles. This Captain America parody will come to terms with the character played by Antony Starr. We will certainly see some good ones.