The Boys, Dominique McElligott on the alliance between Maeve and Starlight: “It’s one way”

In a recent interview with The Wrap Dominique McElligott, who in The Boys She plays Maeve, talked about the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series, her character and her relationship with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). We invite those who do not want spoilers on the season finale to stop reading here.

In the last episode of season 2 of The Boys we saw Maeve e Starlight side by side, with the latter returning to the Seven thanks to Maeve’s blackmail against Homelander. If the alliance between the two characters continues into season three, however, it will be second Dominique McElligott “a provisional alliance”.

“When Maeve sees her, particularly in Season 1, Starlight is a bit like one damsel in distress“ explained the actress. “And Maeve was the one who said to her: Come on, get yourself together. And it’s a bit one-sided, because it’s always Maeve trying to help Starlight somehow. It is always she who saves her or gives her advice. So it is essentially unilateral.”

Dominique McElligott continued, recounting what he expects from the relationship between the two in the future of The Boys. “I mean, I don’t remember Starlight ever saying thank you. It doesn’t seem to be in her vocabulary. Moving on, I think Maeve will always come when it is necessary. He will not allow anyone to die under his guard if he can avoid it. It will always be there […] ma I don’t see a friendship, because I don’t seem to see reciprocity. “

