The Batman, Jeffrey Wright upset: ‘I didn’t recognize Colin Farrell on set’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The trailer for The Batman drew attention to many aspects of Matt Reeves’ film: the appearance of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, the rediscovered violent nature of Gotham’s executioner but, above all, the appearance of the villains with whom our hero will have to clash.

Between a Catwoman and a Riddler, therefore, the Penguin played by a Colin Farrell made practically unrecognizable by the make-up, to the point of confusing most of the fans … And not just them.

In fact, it seems that Jeffrey Wright himself (Commissioner Gordon of Matt Reeves’ film) had trouble recognizing Farrell sul set: “I’ve worked with that make-up artist before and it’s really amazing. Colin came to the set one day and I walked past him and I was like, ‘Ok guys, what’s up? Where is Colin? We have to shoot ‘, it was absurd“said the actor.

In short, you can sleep peacefully: the good Colin Farrell is truly unrecognizable in the role of the Penguin, testifying to the excellent work done by makeup artists! Always Wright, meanwhile, gave his word on the total absence of CGI in the trailer for The Batman; the actor also talked about the presence of detective-story elements in this The Batman.