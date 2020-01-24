'The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle', 'Dark Waters' and more …

Share it:

The month of January slips through our fingers while the billboard continues to swell its offer with a new batch of premieres in which products of all types, genres and, unfortunately, qualities coexist. And it is that the great premiere of this week is the new adventure of Doctor Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., and that reaches our cinemas after hitting a good hit at the American box office.

Together with the production of Universal we have Romantic comedies of national invoice, judicial thrillers of the most stimulating, reggaeton rhythm dramas and a collection of international titles that raise the news of this Friday 24.

'The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle' ('Dolittle', 2020)

In favor: The stellar supporting cast, including Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes or John Cena, may be the film's biggest attraction.

Against: The syndios that were its production has been reflected in the final result, with some CGI animals that do not work, a rounded Robert Downey Jr. who seems not to know where he is, a chaotic staging, a narrative smeared …

Criticism in Espinof: 'The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle': an eccentric show at the service of Robert Downey Jr.

'I love you, fool' (2020)

In favor: His cast, headed by Quim Gutiérrez, Natalia Tena and Ernesto Alterio. On a formal and technical level it seems more than decent.

Against: The staging of Laura Mañá seems as conventional and aseptic as the humor of the film. The romantic tangle that develops seems to circulate in too many common places to be able to surprise.

'Dark Waters' ('Dark Waters', 2019)

In favor: After the fantastic 'Carol' and the most discreet 'Wonderstruck', Todd Haynes posits to get pissed off with an exercise in drama and intrigue based on real events that we might well call the 2019 'Spotlight'. His inspired cast, an intelligent script, Sober and intriguing and an impolute technical invoice, we are facing one of the most powerful releases of the month.

Against: Do not innovate too much among your peers. 'Dark waters' does not aspire to give anything more than what we expect of it, and that can cause some potential spectator to back down.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Dark Waters': Mark Ruffalo leads an exciting legal drama that avoids the worst clichés of the subgenre

'Ema' (2019)

In favor: The direction of Pablo Larraín, who returns to run as one of the most stimulating directors of the moment after pieces such as 'No', 'The club' and his remarkable leap to the American scene with 'Jackie'. His peculiar way of channeling the drama through dance and a surprising musical selection.

Against: Its more experimental aspect can invite you to disconnect from the drama that the protagonists experience, minimizing the impact and emotional draft.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Ema', a daring story about the family that finds in Pablo Larraín the best possible narrator

Plus…

'The children of the sea' ('Kaijû no kodomo', 2019)

Ayumu Watanabe signs this beautiful Japanese animation tape with immense visual power.

'On the infinite' ('Om det oändliga', 2019)

After 'A dove perched on a branch to reflect on existence', Roy Andersson returns with his particular version of 'The thousand and one nights'.

'The lake of the wild goose' ('Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui', 2019)

From China, Diao Yinan delights our senses with this brilliant neo-noir essence thriller.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The lake of the wild goose', an intense thriller at the service of a spectacular staging

'Near the horizon' ('Dem Horizont so nah', 2019)

Tim Trachte brings us a romantic German-label drama with an extra sensibility.

'God is a woman and her name is Petrunya' ('Gospod postoi, imeto i' e Petrunija ', 2019)

Close the premieres of the week this Macedonian film directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska.

The Espinof team recommendations

Víctor López G .: 'Jojo Rabbit'. Taika Waititi has already shown us several times that he has a great sense of humor, and what better subject to take care of him than the absurdities on which fascist ideologies are based. With its delicious 'Jojo Rabbit', the kiwi turns the Third Reich upside down with a tenderness and a heart as immense as its ability to make people laugh, half-checking the hardness of Nazi Germany, shaping an "anti-satire I hate "to frame. Laughter and tear assured.

Jorge Loser: 'The lake of the wild goose'. Cooked over low heat, its rhythm can be impatient, but its use of ellipsis is masterful and modulates its rhythm changes with amazing ease, alternating vibrant scenes of violence and black humor with poetic images of an oppressive China without human warmth. Diao Yinan combine the romanticism of classic black cinema with the most credible and contemporary urban decrepit reality.

Kiko Vega: 'The lighthouse'. When the form is everything, questioning the background of a work like that of Robert Eggers's last film involves as many problems as those of questioning the same seabed on a stormy night. Part legend, part mythology, all set design, the most uncomfortable film of the year is due to an image and sound design like no one would have imagined in the year 2020. Robert Pattinson and Williem Dafoe face their fears and themselves, one against another , in a titanic fight where no one can ever win. 'El faro' is author, camera, horror and art and essay cinema. The closest thing you'll see is an unpublished classic of Scandinavian silent movies with popcorn at hand.

If the premieres of this week do not attract your attention or you want to recover titles that have been on the billboard for longer, remember that you can take a look at the films we recommend last week and the previous one. Good cinema to all!