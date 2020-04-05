The actress who is Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame congratulates Robert Downey Jr. in an adorable way

Share it:

Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 55 years old and one of the most unexpected congratulations is also the most adorable as he comes from Lexi Rabe, the actress who played little Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame.

The girl has shared on her Instagram profile an adorable greeting card in which she congratulates her "false father", as she calls him, on his birthday and for the good times they spent together.

On the card it can be read "Robert to know you is to love you … 3,000. You are indefinable, but we will try", and proceeds to make a description of the actor with the letters of his name.

Resilient

Original

Sparkly

Entertaining

Royal

treasure

"With each decade you have added words to your definition. Today we wonder what wonders this man of steel awaits in the coming years. Happy Birthday.

I met you when I was five years old and called you my fake dad. But you have changed my life forever. I love you and I will always love you 3,000. Lexi"

These two characters star in one of the most tender scenes in the entire UCM and the phrase "I love you 3,000" has already passed into the history of Marvel cinema as one of the most replicated and remembered for the sweetness of the moment and the tragic of the events that take place at the end of the film released last year and directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo.