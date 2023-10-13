The Accountant 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In 2016, “The Accountant” stood out as a top-tier crime thriller. Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal play brothers with drastically different lifestyles in this film. Braxton Wolff (Jon Bernthal) is a hitman for the film’s major antagonist, Lamar Blackburn (John Lithgow), whereas Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is an autistic forensic accountant.

The critical reception to the picture was lukewarm at best, and Rotten Tomatoes currently gives it a 52% approval rating. Audiences, however, felt the complete opposite, giving “The Accountant” a perfect 76% audience score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Accountant 2

Fans’ enthusiasm and the film’s financial success at the box office are usually the deciding factors in producing a sequel. Overseas ticket sales for “The Accountant” topped $150 million on a $40 million budget.

The positive reception the film received from audiences seems to have convinced producers to make a sequel starring Affleck. It’s official: there will be a second “Accountant” movie, and we have some idea of what to expect from it.

The Accountant 2 Release Date

Although the release date of The Accountant 2 has not been set, producer Mark Williams said in 2022 that script revisions were still being made. A 2025 release date would be possible if production on The Accountant 2 begins in earnest by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, but given the lack of any recent updates, this seems ambitious.

The Accountant Plot

Christian Wolff is a CPA who also happens to have high-functioning autism, and his story is told in The Accountant. As a covert informant for FinCEN, he provides information about criminals who violate his moral code and aids criminal and terrorist organizations worldwide. Chris takes on Living Robotics as a client after hearing about a theft of over $61 million from the company’s internal accountant, Dana Cummings (Anna Kendrick).

Things move from bad to worse when Chris learns that the CEO was the embezzler and was responsible for the death of his sister, Rita Blackburn (Jean Smart). The Voice, a mysterious woman who acted as a conduit of information between Chris and his customers, has informed FinCEN of Living Robotics.

On his way to the Lamar estate, Chris runs upon the hitman responsible for the death of Living Robotics’ CFO. Braxton (Jon Bernthal), Chris’s brother, is revealed to be the hitman during their ensuing fight. Chris shoots and kills Lamar Blackburn in this confrontation. He says he’ll find Braxton and they’ll meet up in a week. As the movie draws to a close, we learn that the voice belongs to Justine, a girl Chris met during his father’s visit to Harbor Neuroscience.

The Accountant 2 Cast

Ben Affleck (Batman v. Superman, Good Will Hunting) and John Bernthal (The Walking Dead, Marvel’s The Punisher) have been confirmed to reprise their roles from the first film, while the rest of the cast remains a mystery. Affleck portrayed forensic accountant Christian Wolff in the 2016 film. Bernthal takes on the role of Braxton, his assassin brother.

John Lithgow (The Crown, 3rd Rock From The Sun, The Old Man) plays the film’s antagonist, Lamar Blackburn, whom Bernthal’s Braxton serves. Since Lamar was killed off at the conclusion of The Accountant, it’s not certain if Lithgow will be back for the sequel. The cast of The Accountant 2 may also feature returns from:

Anna Kendrick as Dana Cummings

J.K. Simmons as Ray King

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Marybeth Medina

Alison Wright as Justine

Jeffrey Tambor as Francis Silverberg

New cast members are also expected to join The Accountant 2’s roster. Casting for The Accountant 2 may not be complete yet, therefore Warner Bros. and director Gavin O’Connor may wait to announce these.

The Accountant Ending

Wolff’s coworker and client-facing liaison, Justine, is revealed at the novel’s close to being the daughter of the director of the treatment center where Wolff was meant to be placed as a youngster.

While acting as Wolff’s liaison, Treasury Department employee Medina also works to inform the public about the investigation that sparked the entire scandal. Wolff gives his friend and fellow art lover Dana a genuine Jackson Pollock. The final scene of The Accountant depicts Wolff hitching up his Airstream to his car and driving out to a new town.

The Accountant 2 Plot

Two more exciting parts of “The Accountant” are now in the works. Director Gavin O’Connor let the cat out of the bag, saying that the sequel will expand on Christian Wolff’s backstory and include his brother (Jon Bernthal). This means Bernthal will be featured more prominently, which will undoubtedly deepen the story. Finally, O’Connor hinted at a third picture, calling it “Rain Man” on steroids.

The Wolff brothers’ peculiar relationship with one another will be the focus of the third and final installment, which will take the style of a buddy comedy. With Christian’s wit and Braxton’s biceps, the plot should be exciting and full of twists and turns.

The Accountant 2 Trailer

We haven’t seen the trailer yet. But that’s because we’re just getting started with production on the film. Next year could see the release of a teaser or trailer. And we have no doubt that it will be a smashing success. We’ll be sure to let you know when the trailer is available.

The Accountant 2 Director

From what you’ve read, I think it’s safe to assume that Gavin O’Connor will be directing “The Accountant 2.” The original film was directed by O’Connor, but what other films share his touch? Well, the director is responsible for “Warrior,” which features Joel Edgerton and Tom Hardy as brothers who compete against each other in a life-changing tournament, and is widely regarded as the best mixed martial arts film ever made.

In “The Way Back,” in which Ben Affleck portrays an alcoholic basketball coach attempting to turn his life around, he also works with Affleck. Other works by O’Connor include the popular “Jane Got a Gun” and the more somber “Pride and Glory.”