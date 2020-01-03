Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now that 2019 comes to an end and we have already reviewed the best games of the year by genre, the time has come to make an even bigger balance. To do this, we have decided to create a series of listings in which we will pick up what we consider to have been the most important videogames of the major brand consoles over the past 10 years. In this one that now concerns us, we will offer you the 15 best games of the decade on PlayStation. Of course, of course, here you will find both PS4 and PS3 titles, since Sony's last desktop console hit the market in 2013. Let's get started!

Batman Arkham City

We started our list with an action adventure that hit stores in 2011. Developed by Rocsteady Studios, Batman Arkham City was a huge bombshell. He took everything good Batman Arkham Asylum had and added a huge open city, more gadgets and more enemies. Controlling the Dark Knight through the Gotham sector that had been transformed into a huge jail was a pass and we had a great time furrowing the skies of the place planning with our cape on PS3 (and the rest of the platforms where the game came out). And that, not to mention its history that was one of the most round of the Arkham saga. A before and after in the way of understanding superhero video games and of which you can know much more thanks to our Batman Arkham City analysis.

Bloodborne

After the success of the Souls saga, Sony decided to hire the services of FromSoftware to develop an exclusive game for PS4. The result was Bloodborne, an adventure in which death lurked behind every corner. With its gothic atmosphere and attractive gameplay, Bloodborne soon became one of the most prominent games in the PS4 catalog back in 2015 and it is a must-have even today for all lovers of action RPGs in Souls style. We are facing a brutal and wild title from the first moment, which does not grant an inch of advantage to the player and that demands almost as much as it gives. But if you have not played it yet and want to know more details, here you have our bloodborne analysis.

God of war

The saga starring Kratos has always been an icon of PlayStation consoles since it was released on PS2. But the appearance of PS4 in the market was a before and after in the franchise. With a story closed in the previous generation, Sony was aware that he had to give a huge face lift to the brand if he wanted to bring the Spartan back. So, for the new God of War of 2018 he left Greece and the mechanics that had taken the saga to the top to offer us a third-person action adventure in a huge open world set in Norse mythology. This was accompanied by an impressive graphic section, the deepest story of the entire saga and mechanics that added more than interesting role elements. In our God of War analysis for PS4 We give you all the information about it.

God of War 3

But the new God of War is not the only title in the series to sneak into the best games of the decade on PlayStation. The last numbered installment that saw the light on PS3 also does the same (now it can also be enjoyed on PS4 thanks to its remastering). And, Sony Santa Monica left us with his mouth open in 2010 with God of War III, a rampant action title in which Kratos traveled to Olympus to claim his revenge by killing the Greek gods one by one. This delivery featured more violence than ever and his final fighting against the gods was a sight to behold. A round way to put an end to an entire epic, although not the history of Kratos, and from which you can learn much more with our God of War 3 analysis.

GTA V

Talking about the best video games of the decade and not mentioning GTA V would make no sense. This game hit the market in 2013 and is still one of the best selling titles every month. Available on both PS3 and PS4, and on many other platforms, Grand Theft Auto V is the most ambitious chapter in the entire saga. Its history leads us to alternate control between its three main protagonists, which continue with their normal life when we do not use them, which leads us to find them in different places and situations when we return to them. Further, The GTA Online version of this installment is the most complete in the franchise and it still has hundreds of players willing to dominate the territory of the huge city of Los Santos. Rockstar Games was crowned once again with this title and in our GTA V analysis You can find out why we say it so safely.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Guerrilla Games already showed what PS4 was capable of in its launch with Killzone Shadow Fall, but wanted to give a new sample of the potential that Sony's desktop console had in 2017 by launching Horizon Zero Dawn. This adventure led us to control Aloy, a social outcast from a distant future in which machines had taken control of the planet and humans lived in tribes. The title was a graphic wonder and its combat mechanics captivated us by allowing us to fight huge metal monsters in a fluid and intuitive way. But the best was, without a doubt, his open world, which was full of beauty and life, making getting lost for him an experience. Of course, in our Horizon Zero Dawn analysis We talk about that and much more.

Mass Effect 3

Although many prefer the second installment of the saga, we have decided to include Mass Effect 3 in our list. This chapter came to PS3 (also Xbox 360, Wii U and PC) in 2012 to narrate the end of the struggle of Shepard and his colleagues against the collectors, assuming an epic journey through the galaxy. In Mass Effect 3 all the open frames were closed during the first two installments of the saga, seeing how they had affected our decisions made in them within the universe created by BioWare throughout the adventure. Maybe the end was not the most round and did not finish convincing many, but this chapter was the culmination of a long journey and knew how to perfectly combine the mechanics of the first two deliveries to offer a more rounded playability. Here we leave our Mass Effect 3 analysis so you can go deeper into it.

Person 5

Available on both PS3 and PS4, Persona 5 arrived on the market in western 2017 to captivate both fans of the saga and newcomers. This classic-cut JRPG developed by Atlus put us before an exciting story in which we had to travel the world fighting dozens of enemies using our special powers. He liked this title so much that it did not take long to become the best-selling installment of the entire Shin Megami Tensei saga and, although it arrived in our country in English, we will soon be able to enjoy it in Spanish thanks to the subtitles that will include Persona 5 Royal, the full version of this adventure that will go on sale on March 31. Don't miss our analysis of Persona 5 to discover more reasons why we believe it is one of the best video games of the decade.

Red Dead Redemption 2

If we said before that it was impossible to talk about the best video games of the decade without mentioning GTA V, now we affirm that it is also without doing the same with the last great work of Rockstar Games. Red Dead Redemption 2 was launched in 2018 to instantly become a must-have in the PS4 catalog (also on Xbox One and now on PC). This western, which serves as a prequel to the original Red Dead Redemption, put us before an open world full of details and a deep and exciting story that kept us glued to DualShock 4 from beginning to end. In addition, the title also has a complete multiplayer section that keeps players to their proposal. But if you have not yet entered the Far West, here you have our Red Dead Redemption 2 analysis to do it.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

In the recent ceremony of The Game Awards 2019, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice took the prize for the best game of 2019 so it could not be missing in this list. FromSoftware's work for PC, PS4 and Xbox One has not only been a success in sales, but has managed to win over players thanks to its setting and its mechanics, which, how could it be otherwise, drink directly from the saga Souls To us, Sekiro we loved his narrative, his world, the artistic and sound bill, the combat system, his variety of situations and enemies, the changes in the evolution of the character… In short, there is no doubt that we are facing one of the big balls of the last 10 years and we give good faith in our Sekiro analysis: Shadows Die Twice.

The Last of Us

In the year 2013, Naughty dog ​​offered us what could be considered the last great PS3 adventure, although shortly after his remastering came to PS4. The Last of Us is a game of those who mark forever for their narrative, which plunges us into an apocalyptic world in which a pandemic has turned most of humanity into fearsome beings known as snappers. The strong link established between Joel and Ellie, its protagonists, is the key that led to the success of this game and we are already looking forward to seeing what happened to them in its sequel. In addition, the visual and playable proposal was not far behind, so many label this masterpiece title. Here you have our analysis of The Last of Us Remastered to give good faith about it.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt RED Poles finished making a dent among the biggest in the industry in 2015 with the launch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The latest installment of the adventures of Geralt de Rivia surprised everyone thanks to its enormous graphic quality and its history, which perfectly reflected all the epic and magic of the novels created by Andrzej Sapkowski long before his arrival as a real action series on Netflix. This RPG is one of the best games of the last decade and a good example of this are the impressive battles against creatures of all kinds that we had to face in it. It is a deep role game but accessible, gigantic and close, ruthless but familiar. And if you want to know what is the formula to get all that, here you have our The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt review.

Uncharted 3: Drake's Betrayal

In 2011, Naughty Dog gave us the last adventure starring Nathan Drake on PlayStation 3. We talked about Uncharted 3: The Betrayal of Drake, a game that followed the proposal of the first two installments of the saga and that convinced us all again. Nathan's good was still in good shape and this time he launched himself in search of the lost city of Atlantis of the Sands. This game made us travel through various locations around the world and captivated us both for its visual section and for its script and for its playability. But if you don't have a PS3, remember that you can enjoy this title and its two predecessors on PS4 thanks to Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

Uncharted 4: The Thief's End

And if Nathan Drake's latest adventure on PS3 is among the best games of the decade on PlayStation, the first of PS4 could not be less. In 2016, Naughty Dog brought back the sarcastic adventurer to take him in search of the legendary treasure of pirate Henry Avery in Uncharted 4: The Thief's End. So, the company took everything good from the original trilogy and took it to a new level with a semi-open world that felt great. In addition, the technical leap that PlayStation 4 meant allowed us to enjoy more realistic environments than ever that gave us the feeling of being lost in the jungle. All this, together with the frantic and spectacular action of always and with a narrative that was a tribute to the saga. But if you still have doubts about why it is included in this list, take a look at our Uncharted 4 analysis: The Thief's End.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Despite not having too much pull in our country, the Yakuza saga is one of the most popular in Japan and its sixth numbered installment is a good example of why. Released in 2016 for PS4, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life tells the story of Kazuma Kiryu after leaving prison and discovering that her adopted daughter had suffered an accident after giving birth. A dense, complex, sensitive story, with aesthetic taste and flatly set, which also makes the most of its graphic appearance. And, we are facing an action adventure full of emotion and with a lot of crazy side missions that showed off the classic absurd humor of this SEGA saga. Here we leave our Yakuza 6: The Song of Life analysis so that you know more about him.

And so far our review of the best video games of the decade on PlayStation consoles. It is clear that Sony machines have received many other titles of great quality, so we urge you to tell us which have been your favorites of the last 10 years so that everyone can meet other great games of PS3 and PS4. To do this we have enabled a comment section below.