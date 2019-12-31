The 11 best anime series and movies of 2019

Share it:

We continue in Espinof with our review of the best that this 2019 has left us, this time with the anime.

And this has been a year in which the Japanese animation industry has been filled by sound returns from some of the most popular series of recent times, such as 'One-Punch Man' or 'Attack on the Titans', and also for the search for new sap in adaptations of popular sleeves like 'Dr. Stone ',' The Promised Neverland 'or' Kimetsu no Yaiba 'or in superb originals like' Carole & Tuesday '.

Also 2019 has been a year in the anime has been seen on the big screen, with premieres as sounded as' The time with you ', the new Makoto Shinkai movie (which you will not see on this list), the return of Keiichi Hara with' The Wonderland 'or the excellent reflection of maturity that is' Mirai, my little sister'.

Then, and in a personal capacity, the 11 best anime series and movies that have seen the light in 2019. Although they are not all that they are, they are all that are:

'Beastars'

Set in a peculiar world of anthropomorphic animals, 'Beastars' intermingles the institute drama – one of the most common genres of anime on television – and science fiction for, similar to 'Raw' but at a much more lax level, Tell the hardness of adolescence. So, puberty finds its most explicit symbol in the distinction between carnivores and herbivores and the consequent need for animals in this particular world to control their most primary instincts.

'Carole & Tuesday'

Shin'ichiro Watanabe returns to the streets with an anime in which one of his most prominent obsessions, music, is the real protagonist. And is that 'Carole & Tuesday' not only pays tribute to some of the most important musical landmarks of the second half of the twentieth century, as 'Cowboy Bebop' did, but also Reflect on the robotization of creation or secrecy and complexity in the cultural field of today through a Martian dystopia with two lovely protagonists.

'Dr. Stone '

Science fiction serves' Dr. Stone 'as an excuse for his peculiar vocation: scientific learning. It all starts with all Petrified humanity suddenly until Senku, a bright young man, wakes up several thousand years later determined to rebuild civilization through scientific and technical knowledge. Something that does not cause the absence of tension in this particular anime halfway between survival and the didactic.

Review of 'Dr. Stone 'at Xataka Science

'Dororo'

The new adaptation of one of Osamu Tezuka's classics recover the spirit of the original work but updating and stylizing the character design similar to the peculiar 'Metropolis' of Rintaro. With the Tezuka label but a differentiating style in which a fluid and dynamic animation stands out in the action scenes, 'Dororo' recalls the validity of its original postulates more than 50 years after its publication.

'Her blue sky'

With Tatsuyuki Nagai and Mari Okada at the head, a couple responsible for 'Anohana' or 'The hymn of the heart', 'Her Blue Sky' tells the story of Akane, a young orphan who takes care of her sister and finds herself at the same time, with two versions of her ex-boyfriend: the Shinnosuke who will perform at a music festival and his teenage version that has traveled through time. With traces that could remind 'Your Name', the film moves away from the most festive tone of Shinkai's work to narrate a slice of life full of tenderness and broken characters looking to find their place.

'Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind'

What is the fifth season 'Jojo's Bizarre Adventure' enters a sacred ground in the cinematographic: the mafia. With the particular treatment of Araki when addressing the genders, This new saga takes place in Italy and continues to clarify the workings of the particular tools of the characters of 'Jojo' while reviewing and reinventing with ease the usual solemnity of gangster cinema in search of the unique tone of the series.

'Mirai, my little sister'

Mamoru Hosoda's work of maturity is a film in search of reconciliation: between family, time, fatherhood, domestic work, care, rural, city, past or recent history of Japan. But co-responsibility is not the only highlight of 'Mirai, my little sister', with different styles of animation – traditional, CGI or animation by cuts – that, like children's imagination, overflow throughout the film.

Criticism of 'Mirai, my little sister' in Espinof

'Mob Psycho 100 II'

The second season of the anime based on ONE's manga is a proposal with an impeccable visual invoice where the nervous stroke and sudden coarseness in an animation that loses fluidity are revealed as aesthetic decisions that favor action with a very personal stamp. All this under the comedy tone of a series that already stood out for its particular comedy and ironic distance from the usual codes of anime and its particular arcs of evolution.

'The children of the sea'

After passing through the franchise 'Doraemon', Ayumu Watanabe directs the adaptation of the homonymous manga by Daisuke Igarashi, 'The children of the sea', also having Joe Hisaishi at the baton. A tape, that of Watanabe, in which her delicious visual invoice and her delicate and daring animation -which might well remember, at times, such particular experiments as' Belladonna of Sadness'- is the undisputed protagonist.

'One Piece'

It is true that 'One Piece' has been broadcasting a whopping 20 years. Of course, on the occasion of the anniversary of one of the great works of Japanese popular culture and coinciding with the arrival of the characters to Wano, one of the final arcs of the story raised by Eichiro Oda, There has been a significant modernization of the franchise in the visual section by reducing the use of still image animation, increasing the color palette even more and blurring the backgrounds and designs and characters of second and third planes. All of them decisions that have ended up being resounding successes for a story that was screaming for something new and that has had to wait until 2019 to receive it.

'The Promised Neverland'

'The Promised Neverland' advances, from its beginning, a certain biblical connotation in regard to flight and the search for freedom in a promised land. It is the case of its protagonists, several young people of great physical and intellectual abilities who will discover a horrible secret of the place where they live and decide to plan an impossible escape that will become a frantic game of chess.