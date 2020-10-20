that’s what changes in the 32nd century

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery transported us directly 930 years into the future, during the 32nd century, and therefore could not miss the interesting news from the point of view of technologies.

One of these it’s about teleportation, iconic device that has accompanied the franchise since its debut in 1996. Arriving in 3188, in fact, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) discovered that the technology that consists of instantly transporting matter by converting it into energy has received a major update.

The process of operation is always the same, only now teleportation is no longer only used aboard large devices such as spaceships or space stations, but it has also become portable. In the 32nd century, people can take their personal devices with them, so they can take advantage of instant transport when they need it most. We had an example of this during the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery 3, where the technology was exploited by Burnham and the new entry Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala).

What do you think of this change? Let us know yours, as always, in the space dedicated to comments. For more information, we refer you to the images of Star Trek: Discovery 3×02, arriving on Netflix next October 22.