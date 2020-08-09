Tenet: is streaming distribution a possibility? Warner Bros. clarifies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The recent choice to distribute Mulan in streaming seems to have competently upset the cinema launch policies, calling into question the theatrical release of great films such as Black Widow and even Tenet. So let's clarify the future of Christoper Nolan together with Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia.

The president recently commented on Disney's choice, but assured that Tenet will be released exclusively on big screens: "I have no specific comment on this point ", Kilar told Variety when asked if WarnerMedia was "willing to make a similar move. "

"I think (in this case) we should be faithful to the reasons that prompted us to produce Tenet and that is that we strongly believe in cinema and theaters. Our goal is partner with Christopher Nolan to get Tenet out in theaters as soon as possible".

And then, of course, it will be distributed in another format, and in other ways, which are not theatrical ones. We believe in the theatrical experience and of course we are also in close contact with all operators in the trade fair sector with the precise and collective purpose of offer the best possible service to the public always moving forward. I know it is quite a provocative speech, I understand it and it is very understandable, but in the end I am firmly convinced of this and it is a source of pride for us ".

Kilardi's reassurances certainly heartened, especially after such a long wait and a hype that has now skyrocketed.