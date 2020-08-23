Tenet, here’s what Travis Scott’s “The Plan” reveals about Nolan’s highly anticipated movie

Share it:

In a world where film marketing seems to be increasingly stereotyped, Christopher Nolan has once again succeeded in creating an ingenious product. Tenet is a unique film of its kind and the soundtrack “The Plan” entrusted to rapper Travis Scott seems to be the final piece of a mystical and very messy puzzle.

According to the director, in fact, the song reveals much more than you can imagine about the highly anticipated film and appears to be from fundamental importance for deciphering this immense epic of espionage. There are many references to images that we got to see in the latest Tenet trailer. In particular “Close the opera” is a reference to the scene in which John David Washington and Robert Pattinson give life to one highly conceptual performance, knocking out the audience and running through the corridors.

The “Boeing jet” Scott talks about is definitely a nod to the aerobatics of the plane that appears to be the real focus of Tenet’s action, while that “swervin ‘on the waves” must be about the trailer’s inverted ocean tide. The chorus of “The Plan” is dominated by the phrase “You don’t know where we stand” a clear reference to time lag. Tenet’s characters are lost men, far from any norm of space and time and these continuous upheavals also confuse the viewer that loses any point of reference.

Nolan assures that Tenet is not a film focused on time travel but, the mechanisms that dominate it still appear very obscure. Clearly, Travis Scott’s piece already from the title highlights qsomething superior that regulates the trend of the film and the lives of the protagonists. There is a general “plan” to save the world, which clearly involves the manipulation of time, and everyone who is aware of it is a small cog in this great project.

Waiting to decipher the immense mystery that lies behind this highly anticipated Nolan film that will arrive in theaters on August 26, we announce that international reviews have passed Tenet with flying colors.