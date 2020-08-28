Tenet, here’s the great advice The Rock gave in Washington before filming

Share it:

Although the first film role he was credited for was that of a student of Harlem in Malcom X of Spike Lee, where he acted with his father, the first and true leading role of John David Washington was in Ballers of HBO, alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, of which he became a great friend.

Heard the news of his casting in the sensational Tenet of Christopher Nolan, The Rock he wanted to give great advice to his colleague, with whom he also shares a career start in the world of professional football. Washington himself revealed it during an interview with Total Film, explaining:

“Dwayne Johnson gave me great advice before sending me to Nolan’s graduate school. He told me ‘make sure you eat right and stay hydrated at all times’. He always told me to hydrate when we shot Ballers. I thought it was ironic but now I really understand what he meant. Hydration is key when you are about to make films of this physical magnitude“.

The actor also talked about his casting: “I never considered it a real audition. My agent told me that Christopher Nolan wanted to meet me, so one day I showed up in his office and we talked for several hours about everything but the movie, actually. It was like a first date, to get to know each other. It was like he wanted to know if I was the right guy“.

