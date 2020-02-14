 Taika Waititi insists she hasn't met to direct a Star Wars movie

Share it:

Director Taika Waiti He is now in a good professional moment. Your movie "Jojo Rabbit" he won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, and Marvel Studios is happy with the work he did with "Thor: Ragnarok", to the point that it will also handle “Thor: Love and Thunder”. This makes rumors sound that link it with other projects, such as a Star Wars movie.

The actor has also come out in response to this rumor on several occasions, but once again he has had to deny it, and that is after helping to create the IG-11 bounty hunter in Disney's “The Mandalorian” and directing the acclaimed final of the first season of this series, there are several who want their link to the space franchise to expand.

During an interview with Variety, Taika Waititi referred to the rumors of Star Wars when asked what her status in the franchise was. However, Taika Waititi said the only talk he has had about Star Wars has been with his friends to comment on how much he likes the franchise:

I wish there was a better story, I'll say it that way. Are there conversations about the Star Wars movie? Yes, I discussed with my friends in 1996 how great it was ‘Star Wars’.

By insisting if that meant that there were no official conversations about his future with the Star Wars franchise, Taika Waititi said he would love to direct a movie, but right now there is nothing, noting that people assume he is in talks to do something simply because he has been seen with people involved in the saga.

I think people see me dating people, especially Star Wars, and they think I'm having big discussions about it. I would love to.

