Sword Art Online Progressive presents Mito in new trailer

A new trailer, character design and key visuals for the next film appeared Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. Although there is no specific release date yet, the movie It will premiere in the fall of 2021.

According to information from Anime News Network, the promotional video, which is over a minute and a half long, shows the action and drama of the film. The shots of Kirito, Asuna and Mito fighting are interspersed with quieter moments, like the voice-over taken from Asuna and Kirito’s first meeting.

Inori Minase will give voice to the new character Myth. Minase is also known for playing Hestia in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon ?, Meteora in Re: Creators and Itsuki Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets. She will join Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito) and Haruka Tomatsu (Asuna).

What is Sword Art Online Progressive?

Sword Art Online: Progressive es un spin-off which further explores Kirito and Asuna’s early days in the game, as well as the beginning of their journey to Aincrad Tower. By contrast, the original Sword Art Online only mentions the events of Progressive in the form of flashbacks, due to the narrative jumping on the timeline in the anime.

The Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night movie was first announced in November 2020, and the movie will be released in Fall 2021. The Sword Art Online novels and manga in English are published by Yen Press.

Promocional para Sword Art Online Progressive (A-1 Pictures)

The Truth News reminds you that you can watch the seasons of Sword Art Online on the Netflix platform. The Alicization: War of Underworld season was the most epic yet and featured all sorts of fighting alongside Kirito’s awakening.

