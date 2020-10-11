Sword Art Online: Asuna is ready for the most important day of her life in this cosplay

The love story between Kirito e Asuna in Sword Art Online is one of the most popular with fans, who have always wondered what a hypothetical marriage between the two would have been like. Cosplayer Eli Ebberts brought this magical event to life.

Although the real protagonist of Sword Art Online is Kirito, Asuna Yuuki is one of the heroines most loved by the public. Equipped with incredible speed, the protagonist’s initial goal was only to complete the game; but meeting with Kirito totally changed his vision. Although Sword Art Online is only a virtual world, the relationship between the two is true. The relationship between Kirito and Asuna is of paramount importance to Sword Art Online. Find out the reasons with us.

The love between Kirito and Asuna has allowed Reki Kawahara’s work to reach and touch the hearts of fans, who have always imagined a marriage, albeit virtual, between the two. To give life to this magical event we thought the cosplayer Eli Ebberts, who on his Instagram profile shared a shot of Asuna in wedding dress. Seeing the protagonist of Sword Art Online in wedding dress, already with the ring on her finger, is one of the dreams of all fans of the saga. Will we ever see this event in the anime or in a future Light Novel? Pending this chance, we admire this fantastic Sinon cosplay from Sword Art Online.