Apple closes the online store in preparation for the presentation event of the iPad Pro this afternoon

Apple just closed the online store a few minutes ago in preparation for this afternoon’s event that will begin in less than six hours. As we have seen on multiple occasions, the closure of the store allows Apple to update all the available products and, in addition, perform some maintenance task.

We will be back soon

Apple is warming up for the event this afternoon in which we will see the presentation of the new iPad Pro as well as some other novelty. Although we have clues that other products we can see appear in Spring Loaded rumors point to a renovation of the iPad mini, the arrival of AirTags and, somewhat further, new iMac.

The main theme of the event will be the iPad. Apple plans to launch two new iPad Pro, the largest of them, according to rumors, with a mini-LED display. The revamp itself will bring the A14X processors to the iPad range that they will raise the power of these machines to what we have seen in the M1 chips of the Mac with Apple silicon.

The colors of the invitation can lead us to think about the possible launch of new iMac. Some iMac that would receive a complete redesign based on the Apple Pro Display screen. In terms of services we heard the Breaking rumor about the possibility of a service called Podcasts +, a new member of the Apple One subscription.

For now we will have to wait for the event to start at 7:00 p.m. this afternoon to know all the news in detail, but one thing is clear: there will be very interesting news. In Applesfera we have prepared a live coverage for you so that you can be up to date with all the details.