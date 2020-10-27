Sword Art Online Alicization: what would have happened if Alice hadn’t rebelled?

The evolution of Alice Zuberg’s character over the events of Sword Art Online Alicization she was impressive, starting as a young girl interested in the sacred arts, to then become a warrior ready to fight in a war that has involved the whole of humanity, and finally be able to enter the real world.

So described the fate of Alice looks promising, and her stubbornness and skills will be extremely helpful to her in the real world, however, but as many of you will remember, Alice’s story has also been marked by dramatic moments and unfortunate events to say the least.

One of the primary objectives of the Rath company, during the creation of the Underworld, was create artificial intelligences capable of thinking, adapt to different situations based on direct interaction, and even disobey commands when needed, features necessary for an AI model perfect for the future of the real world. For this when Alice breached the Taboo Index has become the prime target of both Rath and the American team interested in stealing this technology for the National Security Agency.

However Rath was not able to find out precisely who had gone against the Taboo, entering the Dark Territory, and also given the timely intervention by Quinella, who forced little Alice, after having erased her memory, to become a Knight integrity, the traces of rebellion disappeared until the destruction of the Seal of the Right Eye at the hands of Alice Synthesis Thirty, who again decided to do what he felt was right.

This event, in addition to having rekindled the race to capture the rebel by Rath, is closely linked to the arrival of Kirito in the Underworld, organized by the same company to provoke and influence the creatures they created with the inclusion of a real human being, unpredictable and free to think and do what he wants. It was therefore a lucky coincidence that Kirito had convinced Alice to react, alongside Eugeo, to the tyranny of Quinella.

But what if Rath, or the American team, managed to capture Alice right after the Taboo Index violation? Surely the Americans would try to donate her an android body and take her to the US to study her while Rath would watch her more closely and then leave her and continue her life, once she understood the partial development she had had, still being a child.

What do you think of Alice’s story? Have you been struck by its evolution? Let us know with a comment below. We remind you that a new project for Sword Art Online Progressive has just been announced, and we leave you to the truth behind Eugeo’s twist.