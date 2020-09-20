Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld, il finale arriva su VVVVID

Over the past three months, the VVVVID streaming platform has allowed us to watch for free and legally Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld, one of the most anticipated souls of this season ravaged by the Coronavirus. After the first three-month postponement, we have been able to watch the episodes from mid-July until now.

We then resumed Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld to witness the last stages of the Alicization saga, with the battle between Kirito and Subtilizer, the return together of Asuna and the historical protagonist, who also spent a long time in the Underworld, and finally also the confrontation in reality between Alice and the rest of the people. But we are approaching the end of this journey which overall was composed of 47 episodes, excluding the summary ones.

There are just a few minutes left until the finale of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. These can be seen right on the portal of VVVVID which uploaded the twenty-third and final episode of the season. As always, the episode is available with subtitles in Italian, pending the dubbing of Amazon Prime Video scheduled for September 30, 2020. How will this phase of Asuna and Kirito’s life end?