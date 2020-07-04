Sword Art Online: Alicization, the anime is among the most anticipated of the summer season

Share it:

After the news of the arrival of Sword Art Online: Alicization 2, we also report this survey among Japanese animation enthusiasts, who voted for the most anticipated series of the summer season.

To express their preferences are users of the streaming service dAnime Store, site owned by the mobile giant NTT Docomo. The choice was between 36 different works, which will debut during the summer, which received more than 100 thousand votes. The anime was the winner Re: Zero – Starting Life In Another World, now in its second season and which was the first choice of 14 thousand users. In second position, with 11 thousand votes, we find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of the Underworld, also postponed due to the Coronavirus emergency and which will return on air tonight, Saturday 4 July in a simulcast version on VVVVID. The Top 5 is therefore composed of the remaining titles: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, A Certain Scientific Railgun T and the second season of Fire Force.

