Sword Art Online: Alicization, special event scheduled for July, what's new?

The return of Sword Art Online: Alicization is almost upon us, and fans can't wait to find out how the epic war between the peoples of the Underworld will end. Just before the debut of War of Underworld – Part 2 however, it was revealed that an interesting special event will be held where new information about the anime will be shared.

As you can see at the bottom, the anime's Twitter profile has announced the presence of a panel at theAniplex Online Fest 2020, which will also be attended by the director Manabu Ono and the talented Ai Kayano, voice actress by Alice Zuberg. The event, called "Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld THE LAST SEASON Online Panel" will be held Saturday 4th July at 10:00 PDT, corresponding to 19:00 local time, and will be visible for free on YouTube.

It is still early to confirm a fifth season or a new feature film, but at least the trailer for the launch of the second part of the season will probably be shown. During the event, the two guests will also answer fan questions.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for the return of the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our review of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 1.