Suzy Cortez wins Miss Bumbum Mexico 2019 and presumes it with photo of her butt

Suzy Cortez wins Miss Bumbum Mexico 2019 and celebrates it. Posting a photo of her butt The sensual Brazilian model was the absolute winner of the first edition of the contest that was held in the Mexican Territory on Monday night.

Suzy Cortez managed to obtain the crown. But before purchasing it, she modeled in the contest. She demonstrated why she was the queen before She got this title.

The night of Miss Bumbum, Mexico, was unique. For the first time, the traditional contest that rewards the most beautiful butt in the world had a total of 16 contestants from all over the world.

But undoubtedly the night was of Brazilian Queen who received the full support of the attendees since the beginning of the contest. Thus confirming her candidacy, She has earned the crown.

OTHER DETAILS

In the first round, the models paraded with dresses. It was the presentation round for each of the 16 participants, among which Suzy, Rayane Laura, Jessica Jensen, and the Mexican Montse Miranda and Sheyla Mell stood out the rest of the contestants.

Then there was a second round, where she stole the eyes of everyone present there. The girls had two minutes to show their best attributes in swimsuits. Thus the Judges define the three finalists

As expected, the winner of this first edition was the Brazilian who also to the crown won $ 100,000 in prizes.

The second place went to the representative of France Rayane Laura. While the third-place remained in the hands of the representative of Great Britain, Jessica Lopez but she is Brazilian by birth.

On several occasions, the sexy model has burst the social networks with different videos or uploaded images. In this video, we can see her great attributes in a scorching way. It has made all of her followers gone crazy. Now many more people want to follow her account.