Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

“Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town” (or “Tatoeba Rasuto Danjon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari” in Japanese) is a fantasy anime series adapted from a light novel series written and drawn by Toshio Satō.

The protagonist, Lloyd Belladonna, hails from the fabled Kunlun village. He packs everything and moves to Azami, the capital of the kingdom, to train for the military. He struggles with crippling self-doubt despite his extraordinary physical and magical powers, all because he was once the village’s weakest link.

The anime show’s unique brand of comedy, engaging plot, and vibrant characters earned it largely good reviews after its debut. The first season has just concluded. Here is all we know about the release date of Season 2 of “Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies,” in case you were wondering.

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 2 Renewal Status

After the season finale, the show’s audience split down the middle, as we said before. Although half of the people who rated it thought it was good, the other half thought it was ordinary.

This led to the anime’s ultimately middling ratings. Furthermore, the critical reception is the same. Some Ladies and Gentlemen of Letters viewers have complained that the first season was cut short to establish the main villains.

After the fifth volume, the LN series becomes much more captivating, and that is also when the true story begins. Consequently, they are eagerly anticipating the release of more episodes. The likelihood of an anime sequel is so strong, despite the show’s mediocre critical reception.

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 2 Release Date

Those who hung around to the very end are eagerly anticipating the return of the program for season 2, as previously stated. What is the current situation with renewing the season, given all the fan noise? Unfortunately, no official word has been given on the show’s renewal, much to the disappointment of all the fans. However, the intriguing question is: “What are the chances of season 2 being released?”

We don’t anticipate it happening anytime soon, but beyond that point in time, there aren’t many variables that may affect the likelihood of its existence.

In this regard, as we said before, fans’ opinions are divided; the anime is not entirely shrouded in praise or hatred. Certain people who have read the manga have said that it adds too much comedy to certain parts, while others have defended it, arguing that it helped the anime have a more lighthearted tone that many viewers could like.

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Story

The protagonist, a youngster named Lloyd Belladonna, lives in a small rural town. He managed to persuade the loli witch, who is more than a century old, to grant his request that he serve as a soldier in the city. He will finally go to the nation’s capital to realize his lifelong ambitions once he receives the major’s OK.

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Cast

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Season 2 Plot

‘Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies’ season 1 conclusion finds Alka giving Lloyd instructions on how to handle Eug, Shma, and Sou, and then she sends him back to the capital. Although he doesn’t want Lloyd to share his feelings, Shōma admits that he finds the whole world dull.

Therefore, he thinks it’s his responsibility as Lloyd’s elder brother to spice things up for Lloyd. Contrarily, Sou claims to be a hero who rescued humanity from a catastrophic event. But now he wants death so badly that he’ll murder Alka and make Lloyd a hero by turning him into a villain.

Lloyd and his buddies can vanquish the formidable golem that Eug summons. After the episode, Lloyd cooks dinner for his pals, and Merthophan goes back to his job as a soldier.

Initial season episodes were based on the first five books in the light novel series. Therefore, episodes from volumes 6 and later may be adapted for season 2.

It is possible that Shōma and Sou may persist in their pursuit of making Lloyd a hero for selfish motives. Lloyd is considering becoming a stuntman after joining a gang of performers. The Last Dungeon’s Demon Lords may be let loose, which might result in a massive showdown between Lloyd and his companions.