Supernatural, Misha Collins tells the last day on the set: “We all cried”

The countdown has already begun for a while, and there are only three episodes left to the conclusion of the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural. In a recent interview with TV Line Misha Collins, who plays the angel Castiel in the series, told her emotions about the end of this long journey.

Collins spoke of, among other things, his own last day on set in the Supernatural. “It was very emotional” he recalled. “For what the production plans were, I happened to shoot the last scene of Castiel on the show right at the end of my last day of shooting, and it was very powerful. I saw many tears all around. I was crying, Castiel was crying, the whole crew she was crying. It was all very intense. I don’t think I’ll ever have another character who will end his journey as Castiel does, that’s for sure. IS very significant, very touching.”

For his professional future after Supernatural, Misha Collins he seems to be trying to combine acting with the political activism that sets him apart. “I know reflecting on an idea that would merge those two worlds. It interests me the political sphere, I am completely absorbed in the presidential election and I believe I will be afterwards. I interviewed several senators and former presidential candidates, also involving Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles […] But I don’t know exactly what I’ll do next. “

The only one regret of the actor for the character of Castiel, finally, is that of “have only been human for a while. I wish he’d experienced it a little longer, because it seemed like a very rich well to draw from, and we could make better use of it. Besides, I don’t have never drove the Impala.”

