Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hosts a Melee-themed event throughout the weekend

In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate an event is underway that pays explicit homage to one of the episodes most loved by fans of the series, namely Super Smash Bros. Melee, released in 2002 on Nintendo GameCube.

The event, appropriately named "A Tribute to Melee", it will remain active until 18:00 on Monday 6 January: until then, you can admire a menu clearly inspired by the original one, which will undoubtedly melt the hearts of the most nostalgic among you. A player, as you can see in the image below, has compared Melee's menu with that made for the occasion. The matches of the event "A tribute to Melee" they last 2 and a half minutes, and it is only right that they are only involved the wrestlers, the stages and the objects that were already present in the 2002 game. The appearance of the items is fixed on an average frequency, and the Final Smash Meter is also active.

What do you think? Will you attend the event? Recall that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch and has quickly become the best-selling fighting game in history (beaten his majesty Street Fighter II in his multiple incarnations!) As well as the best-selling console game of the decade in Japan.